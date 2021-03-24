This chic new spot will open onto an luxurious courtyard with Sheikh Zayed Mosque views…

The venue formally known as Maison Beirut is no more. In its stead, a new sophisticated venue with expansive outdoor seating is being forged.

Mazaj Bab Al Bahr is not quite ready yet, the final flourishes are still underway, but we expect the official launch to come sometime over Ramadan.

3 of 12

And for those, like us, unwilling to wait till then to find out more — we have been given an exclusive preview to some of that exciting upgrade info, along with these enticing renders.

Mazaj-ing the statistics

We know that, like its predecessor Maison Beirut, Mazaj will offer refined Levantine flavours, but the cuisine here is being billed as Lebanese-Mediterranean. We’re expecting flame-grilled meats, delicious mezze, freshly baked fluffy bread, alongside fresh and deeply flavourful salads.

We’ve also been told the opening hours will be from 8am to 11pm. The redevelopment plans have also placed an important focus on the alfresco portion of the restaurant with exterior seating for 149. The interior will have a maximum capicity of 132 people.

Decorative items will include an ‘antique collection’, although the classic car that previously sat outside of Maison Beirut, will not be returning.

The beach garden area will feature Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque views across the waterways of Khor Al Maqtaa.

As mentioned above, we do not have the exact opening date for the restaurant, but it is scheduled for completion at some point over the next six months.

Images: Provided