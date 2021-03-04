See behind-the-scenes clips of the gravity-defying event…

If you have a fear of heights, look away now, as the following clips depict a gravity-defying activity that we must legally tell you not to try at home. Recently, two highly-trained professionals risked their lives for our entertainment, and here’s how it all went down.

Horacio Llorens and Rafael Goberna, super-cool Red Bull Athletes, known as two of the world’s top pro paragliding pilots, set their sights on the new Palm Fountain in a new Red Bull TV short film, “The Breaking Pointe”.

Check out the behind-the-scenes action here:

Strapped to special paramotors, the pair expertly weaved their way through the colossal fountain, which shoots jets of water up to 105 metres into the air. The event required immense planning to ensure it would go off without a hitch.

Llorens explained: “The ultimate challenge is that we were flying in the night, which means low visibility. Therefore, we needed to know the area really well beforehand. Also – we needed to know how to ‘play’ with The Palm Fountain… this was new for us. And with such strong streams of water shooting up, 100 metres, is a lot so we had to be really prepared!”

The entire team underwent two days of gruelling training in the Margham Desert in order to prepare. The two athletes each had different choreography, and spent hours mastering the moves to avoid being hit with a jet of water.

Llorens and Goberna had discussed the idea long before arriving in Dubai, the duo were practicing tricks and choreography with the opportunity in mind to get it perfect by the time ‘show day’ came around.

Images: Provided