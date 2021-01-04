Don’t try this at home…

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen that PlayStation has released a brand new games console – the PlayStation 5. To celebrate the launch, Sony has been activating around the world, including changing London Underground’s signage to the console’s famous symbols.

Next to experience that ‘play has no limits’ was Dubai, specifically Burj Khalifa, which was the subject of a death-defying stunt. PlayStation teamed up with XDubai to execute the terrifying feat, which saw two trained professionals jump from the top of the spire down to the ground.

See the adrenaline-inducing video here:

The video sees XDubai’s brave base jumpers donning blue wing suits launch themselves from the top of the tallest building in the world. The stunning spectacle shows the pair soar down to the ground, with smoke billowing behind them.

Taking in the stunning sights of Downtown Dubai, and casually flying in between the towers of Address Sky View, we see the pair expertly parachute down to safety, directly in front of a huge PlayStation billboard.

It’s not the first activation we’ve seen for the Playstation 5 in Dubai, as Sony recently hosted a group of influencers, including Huda Kattan and her game-loving daughter Nour, on the Burj Al Arab helipad. The product that every gamer had on their Christmas wish list is already available in the UAE.

The PS5 comes with all new features including an ultra-high-speed SSD, 4K and 8K compatibility, ray tracing and so much more.

