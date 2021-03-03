The new addition can reach top speeds of 250km/h…

The Dubai Police continue to grow their covetable collection of cars, with the addition of a new Toyota 2021 GR Supra to their fleet of elite vehicles. The latest supercar to wear the Dubai Police livery, this zippy coupe reaches speeds of 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

The Dubai Police have long been known for their penchant for fast cars and luxury rides. In the Dubai Police garages, you’ll find everything from Aston Martins, Maserati GranTurismos, Lamborghinis, Bentleys and a Dhs1.2 million Rolls-Royce Wraith to branded tanks and concept hoverbikes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Police شرطة دبي (@dubaipolicehq) on May 14, 2019 at 2:46am PDT



There’s also the aptly named ‘Beast Patrol’, a 4X4 that’s regarded as one of the most advanced police vehicles in the world.

“Giath” .. The latest addition to @DubaiPoliceHQ‘s incredible fleet of supercars. The new patrol is one of the most advanced police vehicle in the world and its equipped with the latest technologies. pic.twitter.com/k5exinuTWm — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 16, 2018

To watch the Dubai Police tanks in action, take a peek at this 2015 video below. Set to a rather menacing soundtrack, the video shows the heavily stacked vehicles being led out onto the roads by the more traditional police cars. The first, a four-wheeled, high-sided van, and taller of the two, has eight windows as well as a protected 360 degree viewing window on the roof. Metal grates protect all the lights and glass.

While we’re yet to see any of these driverless cars on the streets of Dubai, we’re sure the latest addition from Toyota to the collection will be a head turner for all the right reasons.

Images: Supplied/Social