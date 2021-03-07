What better excuse to buy that new loungewear set?

For those in the know, retail giant, Marks & Spencer is a quintessential British brand, that primarily offers a range of food, home and clothing items. Those visiting Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah now have one more reason to visit.

A brand new Marks & Spencer pop-up is now open at the fairly new mall, offering up to 360 lines of essentials for men, women and children. Stock up on those comfy lounge sets, new pajamas and other great pieces.

You’ll find the pop-up on the ground floor of Nakheel mall, next to the existing Marks & Spencer food pop up. Here, you can browse over 500 Marks & Spencer food lines including pasta, rich pasta sauces, rice and plenty more of the brand’s well-known products.

In true Marks & Spencer style, you can buy freshly baked croissants, bread and other baked goods from the bakery. Stock up on your favourite Marks & Spencer treats, from hand-cooked crisps to biscuits and popular items such as ‘Extremely Chocolatey Mini Bites’.

If you really can’t be bothered to move from your sofa to purchase your Marks & Spencer’s goods and apparel, don’t worry. Marks & Spencer recently launched on Amazon.ae, bringing an edit of the brand’s popular clothing, home and beauty lines direct to your door.

There’s women’s clothing and lingerie, menswear and clothes for kids, including the much-loved M&S sleepwear range. For the home you can find bed linen and cushions as well as dining and cooking essentials, including pots and pans, plates, mugs and kitchen utensils.

The Marks & Spencer clothes and food pop-ups at Nakheel Mall are open from 8am to 10pm daily.

Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: 04 390 9999. nakheelmall.ae

Images: Provided