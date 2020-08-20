We’re sure it will be welcome news for those living on the Palm…

For those in the know, retail giant, Marks & Spencer is a quintessential British brand, that primarily offers a range of amazing food goods. The brand has firmly cemented itself in the UAE for a while now, but a brand new pop-up has just opened on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Eager shoppers will find the new pop-up in Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall, open from today, Thursday, August 20. It’s positioned on the ground floor of the relatively new mall, and is offering over 500 Marks & Spencer food lines.

Stock up on essentials, from fresh produce to Marks & Spencer’s signature fridge pots, such as cous cous or coleslaw. Fill up your cupboards with dry goods, including pasta, rich pasta sauces, rice and plenty more of the brand’s well-known products.

In true Marks & Spencer style, you’ll be able to buy freshly baked croissants, bread and other baked goods from the bakery. Stock up on your favourite Marks & Spencer treats, from hand-cooked crisps to biscuits and popular items such as ‘Extremely Chocolatey Mini Bites’.

The pop-up at Nakheel Mall will be open from now until January 2021. It joins other Dubai-based Marks & Spencer pop-ups in Arabian Ranches and Meadows Town Centre.

Delivery is available via the ‘Marks & Spencer Food’ app, which launched late last year. The brand also has partnerships with Deliveroo and el Grocer.

Nick Batey, General Manager, Marks & Spencer MENA, said: “We’re excited to be bringing our pop-up experience to residents of Palm Jumeirah for the first time. We’ve worked closely with the team at Nakheel Mall to make this pop-up a reality, providing visitors to the mall with a selection of their favourite Marks & Spencer products.”

We can’t wait to check it out…

Marks & Spencer, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, open until January 2021. marksandspencer.com

Images: Provided