Extreme sports, community bike rides, zip-lining, obstacle courses and more…

Just a short drive away from Al Bateen Beach, over the humpback bridge, lies Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District. The island-sized activity hub from developers Modon, offers inside and alfresco active adventures, some of which are absolutely free.

So, if you’re looking to get or stay fit this Ramadan, Hudayriyat is the perfect place to find a collection of fun and engaging ways to make those gains rain.

Enjoy a special Ramadan deal at Circuit X

Over the Holy Month, the Circuit X MultiPass is giving you the opportunity to put your adrenal glands through a full service, for less. The passes get you access to the BMX Track, High Rope Park and Skate Park, are valid for three months, and transferrable between family members. With the purchase of every 10, you get 20 per cent off the standard price and a complimentary zipline on each visit. Weekday Ramadan timings are 5pm to midnight, or 9am to midday and 5pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets from Dhs40, book on circuitxuae.com

Free outdoor gyms and multi-sport courts

There’s a network of free-to-use alfresco gyms with beach views as strong as a double scoop of pre-workout. If you prefer to get your sweat on as part of a team there are also four beach football fields; four standard football pitches; two beach volleyball courts; four standard volleyball courts; four basketball courts; four ground tennis courts; a running track; and multiple miles of deeply scenic cycle track.

Take the Ramadan Challenge at OCR Park

Between April 14 and May 12 you can take part in the OCR Park Ramadan Challenge. Each week you’ll face a variety of demanding circuit and endurance fitness missions, scoring points for successfully completing tasks. There are prizes being dished out too, such as OCR classes, OCR Park swag, Tough Mudder tickets and passes for other fun activities on the island. It’s just Dhs399 for the duration and you can sign up via the ocrpark.com website.

321Sports Community Ride

Every Monday throughout Ramadan there’s a post-sundown community bike ride going down on Hudayriyat. The rendez-vous point is the 321Sports car park, and the session takes place from 6.45pm to 8.45pm.

Cool down with a gentle swim

Surrounded by the soft blues of the Arabian Gulf, Hudayriyat has some undeniably beautiful beachscape. There just so happens to be a dedicated 600m stretch of lifeguard-manned shoreline swim zone for you to get some seaside strokes in too.

For more information about what you can find on Hudayriyat, visit the hudayriyatisland.ae website.

Images: Provided