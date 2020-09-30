Explore the wilds of the UAE…

We’re heading into eight months of glorious weather, so naturally we’re thinking about all the brilliant things we do outdoors in the UAE. From retro trailers to rustic beach huts, we’ve rounded up some of the top places to go glamping in the UAE.

Sedr Trailer Resort, Hatta

Fancy calling one of these cool Airstreams at the Sedr Trailer Resort home for the weekend? Each trailer is fitted with a TV, private bathroom and free toiletries. They also have a lovely terrace with barbecue facilities where you can sit out and enjoy the mountain views. This UAE glamping hotspot perfect location for a morning hike or cycle, too, and the Hatta reservoir is only minutes away. These retro vans book up months in advance, but a quick glance at the calendar shows some midweek availability in October, and the odd weekend in December.

Hatta, Hatta Road, Dubai, open daily during winter season, from Dhs716 per night. visithatta.com

Sonara Camp, Dubai

One of the UAE’s most luxe desert experiences, Sonara Camp in the Dubai Desert Conservation area includes dinner under the stars, desert activities such as camel rides, archery, sandboarding and a falcon show, stargazing experiences and a moonlight cinema for the kids. After all that, bed down in the comfort of a plush nomad-style tent.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai, from3,220 (children under five free). Tel: (050) 336 0397. nara.ae/sonara

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah

Located on the remote east coast of Sharjah, this eco retreat feels worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. It’s home to 20 coastal-chic tents with private plunge pools and decking, offering a choice of Arabian Sea or mountain views. The barefoot-luxe resort is also home to a restaurant and spa, for relaxation on tap.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Khor Kalba, Sharjah, from Dhs1,900. myskhotels.com/en/sharjah-collection-hotels/mysk-kingfisher-retreat

Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

Putting the glam into glamping, the Bin Majid Beach Hotel has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from a deluxe tent to panoramic dome suite. The resort is well equipped and the camping area is located directly next to the swimming pool. Activities include beach yoga, sea view aerobics, kite flying, kayaking, waterpark obstacle course, beach volleyball and an outdoor spa and sauna.

Longbeach Campground, Bin Majid Resort, Al Jazeera Al Hamra, Thur to Sat, from Dhs1200. Tel: (800) 5700. binmajid.com/hotels/longbeach

Arabian Nights Village, Abu Dhabi

A 90-kilometre drive from the centre of Abu Dhabi lies this desert hideaway. There’s a choice of rooms, ranging from palm-thatched huts to mud brick ‘desert houses’ and the three-bedroom tower suite, all adorned with lavish local fabrics and Arabian accents. Your Arabian adventure includes desert safaris, sandboarding, quad biking and camel trekking. Bookings are currently closed in October, with rooms available to book from November onwards.

Arabian Nights Village, Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs1,230. arabiannightsvillage.com

Starlight Camp, Dubai

Spend the night in a bubble tent with amazing views of the stars. This camping experience is a luxurious and roomy 30-square-metre bubble tent that comes complete with a queen-size bed, curtains, sink and mirror. It’s got a semi see-through crystal roof too, which means you’ll feel like you’re sleeping directly under the stars. Everything is set up for you in advance so there’s no need to spend hours fiddling around with tent equipment.

Starlight Camping, Dubai Desert, from Dhs1,800 per night. Tel: (050) 345 5358. starlight-camp.com

Damani Lodges, Hatta

Put yourself in the heart of the action, with a stay in one of these cosy huts overlooking the Hatta Wadi Hub, with expansive decks to take in the view. They feature modern bathrooms and can sleep up to two adults and two children.

Damani Lodges, Hatta, from Dhs743. visithatta.com/en/stay/damani-lodges-resort

Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain

This desert camp in the UNESCO listed heritage site of Al Ain offers a choice of tent styles, including luxury dome tents with showers and private bathrooms, bubble tents with an external private bathroom, and traditional tents with shared facilities.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain, reopening November 1, from Dhs500. visitabudhabi.ae

Bedouin Oasis, Ras Al Khaimah

For the full overnight desert experience, check out Bedouin Oasis in Ras Al Khaimah. The Nature View Tent includes ‘posh amenities’ such as your own bathroom, comfortable double bed and sitting area. Take a camel ride around the courtyard, try your hand (feet?) at sandboarding and enjoy the entertainment around the bonfire experience with a tasty barbecue dinner.

Bedouin Oasis, Close to Banyan Tree Al Wadi, Emirates Road, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs750 per night. Tel: (055) 228 4984. arabianincentive.com

Bianky Beach Camp, Ajman

Set on the shoreline of Al Zorah, Ajman, these rustic, thatch-roofed beach huts promise no-frills chills. Even the most basic abodes have a private toilet and air-conditioning, with a shared barbecue area. Plump for a garden chalet (from Dhs595) for lashings of astro turf and a private pop-up swimming pool.

Bianky Beach Camp, Al Zorah, Ajman, from Dhs340 per night. Tel: (0)52 777 2573. biankybeachcamp.com

Al Badayer Oasis, Sharjah

Al Badayer Oasis by Mysk, Sharjah’s luxury glamping resort is the perfect staycation spot if what you’re looking for is adventure, serenity, and a dose of Emirati culture. The stunning desert eco-retreat is located inside a traditional Arabian fort but with all the modern comforts you need. The resort also offers customised desert experiences such as dune bashing, quad biking, horse riding, and desert safaris.

Al Badayer Oasis, Sharjah, room rates start from Dhs600. Tel: (06) 5560777. myskhotels.com

Caravana Alzorah, Ajman

We all love a good staycation, but if you’re on the lookout for something unique, check out Caravana Alzorah where you and your mates will get to spend the night in a fully-equipped caravan right on the beach. Located in Ajman, the caravans are fitted with air conditioning, bathrooms, and depending on your booking, come with bunk beds, sofa beds, or double beds. The best bit? Each caravan comes with its own private beach and barbecue area. There’s also fishing and cycling available within close proximity to the camping site.

Caravana Alzorah, Ajman, prices start from Dhs1,125 per night. Tel: (06) 749 0441 instagram.com/caravana.ae

RAK Glamping, Ras Al Khaimah

Bring your pooch along to this dog-friendly campground in the Ras Al Khaimah desert. Choose from traditional bedouin tents or no-frills cabins.

RAK Glamping, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs396 per night. Tel: (0)50 8717 072. rakglamping.com