We could all do with some extra laughs this year…

It’s time for some side-splitting, tear-inducing laughs as massive Dubai event, the Dubai Comedy Festival is returning to the city in May, 2021. It’s a ten day extravaganza full of belly-aching fun that is sure to lighten up any mood.

The festival will run from May 13 to 22, taking place at various locations across Dubai. From stand-up sets to variety shows, activations and plenty more, it will showcase some fantastic local and global comedians, with shows in several different languages.

The line-up for this year’s show has not yet been revealed but we’ll be sure to tell you when it does. Previous years’ Dubai Comedy Festivals saw performances from comedians such as India’s highest-selling Indian comedian Vir Das, as well as American comedy genius, Dave Chappelle.

Other previous Dubai Comedy Festival headliners include South African comedian, writer, producer and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah; American comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who is also known as ‘Fluffy’ and Australian comedian Adam Hills.

Local and regional comedic talents will have an excellent opportunity to show off their skills at the festival. We hope we can expect to see some of the talented local comedy troupes from Courtyard Playhouse, Dubomedy and The Junction strut their stuff with street shows and one-off gigs.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, “We welcome the return of the much-awaited Dubai Comedy Festival after a triumphant 2020 edition, which saw a diverse mix of comedic talent bring communities together.”

Dubai Comedy Festival will adhered to all social distancing and safety guidelines as per Dubai Government directives.

Dubai Comedy Festival, citywide, May 13 to 22. dubaicomedyfest.ae

