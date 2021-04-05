The View at The Palm offers an exclusive look at Dubai from 240 metres high…

Expect nothing short of wow-worthy views from Dubai’s newest attraction, The View at The Palm. The 52-storey high observation deck opens to the public on Wednesday April 7, 2021. Guests will be treated to a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah at this new interactive experience.

Standing atop the Palm Tower, the construction of which is 95 per cent complete, The View at The Palm will feature multiple interactive touchpoints for guests to discover how the world-famous island was conceptualised and developed, and it’s brought to you by property developer, Nakheel.

What’s On was one of the first publications to experience the new attraction and here’s what we found…

The View at Palm Tower can be accessed through Nakheel Mall. Standing at level two, there’s a bright and airy entry point with a Starbucks cafe, huge aquarium feature and a gift shop. Get ready to step in to a mind-blowing experience.

First, we walk into the interactive aquarium tunnel with hundreds of marine life such as sharks swimming idly past us on both sides and up above. Next up is the immersive theatre with a huge LCD screen telling the incredible story of how the record-breaking and iconic Palm Jumeirah came to be.

The View Exhibition contains never-before-seen information on how the Palm Jumeirah was conceptualised and created, right from the beginning. The interactive experience spares no detail. There is even a timeline showing the growth of the Palm Jumeirah since its conception, back in 2001.

The lift taking us to The View on the 52nd floor is a jaw-dropping feature all by itself. With interactive screens on each side and overhead, you’ll be taken from under water up, up as you rise above Palm Jumeirah buildings and iconic Dubai landmarks such as Ain Dubai, in real time, until you reach the ‘clouds’.

Stepping out on to The View’s 360 degree observation deck is nothing short of phenomenal. From every single vantage point, there are iconic Dubai landmarks as far as the eye can see. From one angle, gaze out at the Dubai Marina skyline, Bluewaters Island and the record-breaking Ain Dubai (Dubai’s observation wheel).

From another, see the fronds of the Palm Jumeirah spreading out in front of you. Cast your eye on the magnificent villas of the fronds, to the road stretching all of the way to the Atlantis, The Palm hotel. You can even see the crescents stretching out around the scene. Walk a little further and see the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyscrapers.

Ticket prices start from Dhs100 for adults and Dhs69 for juniors. To take advantage of the fast-track option, tickets are priced from Dhs175 for adults and Dhs120 for children. Presently, The View deck can accommodate up to 350 people at any one time, in line with social distancing restrictions.

Later on in the year, visitors will be able to soak up the sun at the AURA Sky Pool which will be one of the world’s highest infinity pools, perched 210 metres in the sky on the 50th floor of Palm Tower. Sushisamba will take over the 51st floor of the tower, serving up a mix of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine.

The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening April 7, adult tickets priced from Dhs100. @theviewpalm

Images: Provided