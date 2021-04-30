Dubai restaurant The Lighthouse now confirmed as coming to Yas Bay
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Concept Store is part restaurant part boutique…
Last week we shared the news that the hugely popular Japanese restaurant and pizzeria, Akiba Dori from Dubai Design District (D3) is coming to Yas Bay.
In that article, we hinted that one of its neighbours from D3 might be joining it. Those fluent in between-line reading may have spotted that we shoehorned a slightly tenuous clue into the sign off by saying “but we’re still trying to shine a light on the veracity of that particular rumour”.
Facts
So here it is. The Lighthouse Restaurant & Concept Store is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay, it’s likely to launch in the last quarter of 2021, it’ll have space for 145 diners and excitingly, it will be licensed.
Browse whilst you graze
As you might expect from the delightfully and deliberately quirky engine of innovation that is D3, The Lighthouse isn’t your conventional restaurant.
Conceived by Hashem Montasser and Hany Bassiouny and launched in 2017, the brand blends a gastro dining experience with a boutiquey retail space.
They’ve got a great selection of books, scents and objects of curiosity that make gifts for those people that are ‘really hard to buy for’.
Featured brands include Los Angeles-based accessory house, M.Cohen and Boy Smells for quirky scented candles, both of which are exclusively available in the UAE through The Lighthouse.
What’s for tea?
The menu is a little bit hipster, and we mean that in only the kindest sense. That guarantees you great breakfasts and top quality coffee, imaginative food creations, health and nutrition will be a strong part of menu identity, and you’ll be able to go vegan if you want.
We’re also big fans of the Mezze Bar menu, an international tapas selection that’s perfect for light bites or sharing meals for the indecisive.
The Abu Dhabi site is just one of three new Lighthouses popping up in the UAE A location in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates (MOE) has just opened, and both the Nakheel Mall (also Dubai) and Yas Bay outlets are expected in Q4 2021.
In addition to established Lighthouse favorites, MOE’s version of the restaurant is getting it’s own signature dishes, and we hope that’s true for Yas too.
Talking about the expansion co-founder Montasser said “As a result of the customer excitement around The Lighthouse brand since our launch four years ago, we have been able to negotiate compelling deals with landlords looking for sought-after anchor brands. Alongside strong performance in our d3 location, this has allowed us to accelerate our expansion plans and increase our footprint across the UAE.
