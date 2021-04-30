The Lighthouse Restaurant & Concept Store is part restaurant part boutique…

Last week we shared the news that the hugely popular Japanese restaurant and pizzeria, Akiba Dori from Dubai Design District (D3) is coming to Yas Bay.

In that article, we hinted that one of its neighbours from D3 might be joining it. Those fluent in between-line reading may have spotted that we shoehorned a slightly tenuous clue into the sign off by saying “but we’re still trying to shine a light on the veracity of that particular rumour”.

Facts

So here it is. The Lighthouse Restaurant & Concept Store is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay, it’s likely to launch in the last quarter of 2021, it’ll have space for 145 diners and excitingly, it will be licensed.