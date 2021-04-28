And another one…

Excuse the DJ Khaled intro, but we’re a little dizzy from the exciting news that Akiba Dori, Dubai Design District’s (D3) electric Japanese restaurant and pizzeria, is making its way to the new multi-billion dirham Yas Bay development.

With its neon stripes, honour badge from the academy of chic interiors, and innovative artworks, we feel Akiba Dori will fit into the neighbourhood seamlessly.

With the news earlier in the week that trendy urban Mexican cantina La Carnita will be sharing the same waterfront space on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, it feels like the dining scene is really coming together.

Anime-ted eats

This new outpost of the devastatingly cool Tokyoite diner, Akiba Dori is expected to open around the middle of September 2021. The restaurant will be located on Yas Bay’s Pier 71, and will feature a terrace with some pretty incredible skyline views.

We’re too early to get confirmation on the final menu but, we have been told to expect some returning favourites from the Dubai collection.

As fans of the D3 destination, we’ve got a bit of a wishlist of potential Dubai imports. There’s a truffle burrata for starters; the Bismark pizza comes with beef salami, mushrooms, fresh basil and a free range egg; the yuzu-marinated wagyu tacos are a stunning example of harmonic fusion food; and the tsukune (Japanese meatballs) are top drawer street food.

Another Dubai cafe saying Yas to an Abu Dhabi move?

We’ve also head whispers that another much-loved D3 cafe is making it’s way to Yas Bay, but we’re still trying to shine a light on the veracity of that particular rumour.

