With a mixtape of old school hip hop beats and banging Latin street eats…

What’s On has already uncovered many of the new dining and entertainment anchors dropping soon at the Dhs12 billion Yas Bay leisure development.

There are special capital editions of firm Dubai soiree favourites such as Lock, Stock and Barrel; Asia Asia; and Siddharta Lounge Abu Dhabi by Buddha Bar.

They’ll be joined by entirely new ventures including two further Buddha Bar concepts and Solutions Leisure Group’s — The Central, which will come fully loaded with an arcade full of retro gaming fire.

The Carni-val’s about to begin…

The next exciting name to surface on the waterfront is La Carnita.

It’s a street-style Mexican eatery conceived and raised in the mighty culinary forge of Toronto. As you might expect, coming from Drake’s backyard, the soundtrack at the Latin cantina’s network of venues is straight up, golden age, hip hop and R&B.

Beats soaked in that hot salsa, this is not a ketchup joint.

This Abu Dhabi outpost follows on from the success of the Dubai location, found at the InterContinental Dubai Marina. As with much of Yas Bay’s ‘coming soon’ collection, we have no firm numbers on an expected due date (although, if we were to guess based on current momentum, lead times and wild conjecture, we’d say Q4 2021).

We’re hoping it takes much the same format as its Dubai cousin. Which offers one of the best Taco Tuesdays in the city (three hours unlimited tacos for Dhs150), fiesta brunches, loco ladies’ nights and mixology masterclasses.

The ceviche range and sharing tapas plates are worth a visit on their own, and the signature carne asada is a thing of magnificent Mexican beauty. Also the tacos, the chorizo tacos in particular, they are show stoppers.

You can find out more about the Dubai location at lacarnita.ae, but for more on the Abu Dhabi spot, you can follow the story here at What’s On.

