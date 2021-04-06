On Monday April 5, the What’s On Dubai Awards 2021 took place at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. In order to hold the event, the What’s On team ensured that every safety protocol was followed from start to finish.
The guest list featured the top names in Dubai’s hospitality industry, each of whom had to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test upon arrival. We capped the tables at seven, all spaced out three metres apart, and masks were only removed briefly for photos.
Check out the pics of our winners on the night below.
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR NAMMOS Dubai
CHEF OF THE YEAR Himanshu Saini of Tresind
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR The MAINE Land Brasserie
INDIE RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR Sonara Camp
Favourite Brunch-Secret Brunch at The Ritz Cafe Belge
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant-Ninive
Favourite Asian Restaurant-Shanghai Me
Favourite Indian Restaurant-Ellora by Vikas Khanna, JA Beach Hotel
Favourite European Restaurant-folly by Nick & Scott
Favourite Italian Restaurant-Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
Favourite Seafood Restaurant The Beach House Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Favourite Japanese Restaurant-Akira Back W Dubai The Palm
Favourite Greek Restaurant-OPA Dubai
Favourite Steakhouse-Porterhouse Steaks and Grills Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
Favourite Delivery-Go Greek
Favourite Afternoon Tea Quintessential Afternoon Tea The Ritz-Carlton Dubai
Favourite Healthy Eating Restaurant-Wild and The Moon
Favourite Healthy Eating Restaurant-Wild and The Moon
Favourite Pub Grub-The Tap House
Favourite Staycation-Longbeach Campground
Favourite Daycation Not Another Ladies Day W Dubai â€“ The Palm
Favourite Attraction-TEPfactor Dubai
Favourite Show-Bongos Bingo
Favourite Ladies Night Rose All Night Cove Beach Dubai
Favourite Bar- Nola Eatery and Social House
Ian Fairservice with The MAINE Land Brasserie team
3 of 12
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR NAMMOS Dubai
CHEF OF THE YEAR Himanshu Saini of Tresind
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR The MAINE Land Brasserie
INDIE RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR Sonara Camp
Favourite Brunch-Secret Brunch at The Ritz Cafe Belge
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant-Ninive
Favourite Asian Restaurant-Shanghai Me
Favourite Indian Restaurant-Ellora by Vikas Khanna, JA Beach Hotel
Favourite European Restaurant-folly by Nick & Scott
Favourite Italian Restaurant-Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
Favourite Seafood Restaurant The Beach House Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Favourite Japanese Restaurant-Akira Back W Dubai The Palm
Favourite Greek Restaurant-OPA Dubai
Favourite Steakhouse-Porterhouse Steaks and Grills Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
Favourite Delivery-Go Greek
Favourite Afternoon Tea Quintessential Afternoon Tea The Ritz-Carlton Dubai
Favourite Healthy Eating Restaurant-Wild and The Moon
Favourite Healthy Eating Restaurant-Wild and The Moon
Favourite Pub Grub-The Tap House
Favourite Staycation-Longbeach Campground
Favourite Daycation Not Another Ladies Day W Dubai â€“ The Palm
Favourite Attraction-TEPfactor Dubai
Favourite Show-Bongos Bingo
Favourite Ladies Night Rose All Night Cove Beach Dubai
Favourite Bar- Nola Eatery and Social House
Ian Fairservice with The MAINE Land Brasserie team
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in