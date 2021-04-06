On Monday April 5, the What’s On Dubai Awards 2021 took place at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. In order to hold the event, the What’s On team ensured that every safety protocol was followed from start to finish.
The guest list featured the top names in Dubai’s hospitality industry, each of whom had to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test upon arrival. We capped the tables at seven, all spaced out three metres apart, and masks were only removed briefly for photos.
Check out the pics of our highly commended venues on the night below.
Highly Commended Brunch Wanderlust Brunch JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Highly Commended Asian Restaurant 3Fils Restaurant
Highly Commended Indian Restaurant Amala Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
Highly Commended European Restaurant Bagatelle Dubai
Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant Alici
Highly Commended Japanese Restaurant Nobu
Highly Commended Steakhouse Prime68 JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Highly Commended Greek Restaurant Shimmers
Highly Commended Afternoon Tea Bijou Patisserie Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
Highly Commended Business Lunch La Cantine du Faubourg
Highly Commended Cafe Around The Block
Highly Commended Pub Grub The Irish Village Al Garhoud
Highly Commended Staycation Sonara Camp
Highly Commended Daycation The Ritz Carlton Dubai
Highly Commended Show Short and Sweet Theatre Dubai
Highly Commended Ladies Night Secret Ladies Night Atmosphere
Highly Commended Bar CE LA VI Dubai
