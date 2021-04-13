The prisoners will be reunited with their families during the holy month…

On April 12, 2021 HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ordered the release of 553 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments. The prisoners are from different nationalities.

Attorney General of Dubai His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan stated that the pardon reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families during the holy month.

The pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community, he added.

Legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s orders commenced yesterday.

On April 11, President Sheikh Khalifa also released 439 prisoners ahead of Ramadan. The prisoners were serving various sentences and the leader also pledged to settle any outstanding debts owed by the inmates.

Rulers of the UAE often pardon prisoners around religious holidays as a sign of forgiveness, with more than 2,000 prisoners released during Ramadan last year.

Normally, the inmates selected have all shown signs of good behaviour, and are considered safe to be placed back into society. Many usually include those who have been jailed for financial crimes or debts.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah also ordered the release of 206 prisoners in the emirate.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee declared that the first day of Ramadan will be on Tuesday, April 13. It was announced by the moon-sighting committee on Monday, April 12.

What is Ramadan? Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset.

Forgiveness is a huge part of the Holy Month of Ramadan – a time when Muslims are encouraged to seek forgiveness for bad behaviour so that they can start Eid with a renewed and fresh sense of purpose. It is also a time when people are encouraged to forgive those around them – because forgiveness and moving on are a key part of the Quranic teachings.

