UAE private sector to work reduced hours during Ramadan 2021
Last week What’s On announced that UAE public sector employees will work for five hours throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2021. Now, we can also confirm that the private sector will work reduced hours as well.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that private sector employees should work two fewer hours throughout Ramadan 2021.
In a Tweet, the MOHRE said: “HE Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation, announces the reduction of two working hours for all employees working in the private sector during the holy month of Ramadan (1442 Hijri) as per federal law no. 8 for 1980, on regulating labour relations.”
Ramadan 2021 is likely to begin on Tuesday April 13, however this is not confirmed yet and will be dependent on the moon sighting on the evening of Monday April 12.
What is Ramadan?
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset.
Lasting around a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.
