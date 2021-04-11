Private sector employees will work two hours less than their normal working day…

Last week What’s On announced that UAE public sector employees will work for five hours throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2021. Now, we can also confirm that the private sector will work reduced hours as well.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that private sector employees should work two fewer hours throughout Ramadan 2021.

In a Tweet, the MOHRE said: “HE Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation, announces the reduction of two working hours for all employees working in the private sector during the holy month of Ramadan (1442 Hijri) as per federal law no. 8 for 1980, on regulating labour relations.”

Ramadan 2021 is likely to begin on Tuesday April 13, however this is not confirmed yet and will be dependent on the moon sighting on the evening of Monday April 12.

What is Ramadan?