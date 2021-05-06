Save these for future reference…

Dubai continues to innovate and as such, we’re constantly presented with brand new hotspots to check out. From steak restaurants, to seafood, cafes, bars and more. There are endless possibilities when it comes to choosing where to spend your time.

Here are some new Dubai restaurants that you should check out.

Carna

Celebrity butcher Dario Cecchini has opened his first Dubai restaurant in SLS Dubai. Carna is found on the 74th floor so you’re guaranteed fantastic views of the city below. Floor to ceiling windows break up green-tiled walls surrounding an ample selection of chandeliers and cushy booth tables. There aren’t many steakhouses in Dubai that really utilise the entirety of the animal in the cooking, which is exactly what makes Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and his restaurants extra special.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai

Rumba

This retro Havana-inspired restaurant will take you straight back to the 1950s. Authentically Cuban, Rumba has nods to the Latin American culture everywhere you look. The detail goes beyond traditional food and pretty artwork, you’ll see hints of Cuba right down to the napkins. The menu is designed as an old fashioned newspaper, packed with dishes and facts, as well as some cool creative cocktails.

Rumba, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. @rumbadubai

The Orangery

This fine dining spot cranks up the elegance of Montgomerie Golf Course. The Orangery’s chic design is paired with a unique menu, that adds a twist on traditional dishes. You can never be too sure of what you’re having, which makes dining all the more exciting. Inspired by a famous story, The Orangery will play on your imagination and inspire you to be daring with your choices.

The Orangery, Montgomerie Golf Course, Emirates Hills, Tues to Sat 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 572 4473. @theorangerydubai

Ikigai

For the Japanese cuisine lovers, have you tried the new Marina spot Ikigai? Created by chef and restauranteur Reif Othman, Ikigai is a modern izakaya, pairing sharing dishes with sake cocktails in the most enjoyable way. The relaxed atmosphere makes for an ideal post-work spot, conveniently located in Millennium Place Dubai Marina.

Ikigai, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. @ikigaidubai

Fi’lia

Fi’lia is the region’s first female-led restaurant now open on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai. With traditional Italian cooking and standout city views, Fi’lia has been a hit since it opened, with no problem selling out tables. The increasing temperatures haven’t deterred guests from the large outdoor terrace, which overlooks the iconic Burj Khalifa, yet you can still enjoy amazing views from within the restaurant too.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, breakfast: 7am to 10.30am, lunch: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner: 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Myrra by Opa

Coming in as one of the most Instagrammable places on the list, Myrra by Opa aims to transport you straight to a Grecian isle. With tables on the sand, as well as within the bright yellow interiors, Myrra offers authentic Greek and Spanish dishes. The open plan space is decorated with fuchsia floral arrangements, creating a Mediterranean haven to enjoy drinks and plates with friends.

Myrra by Opa, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant