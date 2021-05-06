6 new Dubai restaurants to check out
Save these for future reference…
Dubai continues to innovate and as such, we’re constantly presented with brand new hotspots to check out. From steak restaurants, to seafood, cafes, bars and more. There are endless possibilities when it comes to choosing where to spend your time.
Here are some new Dubai restaurants that you should check out.
Carna
@whatsondubai@slsdubai has a new restaurant – meet Carna by Dario Cecchini ##dubairestaurants ##whatsondubai ##LiveForTheChallenge ##wheretoeatdubai ##dubai_dxb_uae♬ original sound – Sickickmusic
Celebrity butcher Dario Cecchini has opened his first Dubai restaurant in SLS Dubai. Carna is found on the 74th floor so you’re guaranteed fantastic views of the city below. Floor to ceiling windows break up green-tiled walls surrounding an ample selection of chandeliers and cushy booth tables. There aren’t many steakhouses in Dubai that really utilise the entirety of the animal in the cooking, which is exactly what makes Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and his restaurants extra special.
Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai
Rumba
@whatsondubaiHavana is here! Say hello to Rumba 💃🏻 ##dubairestaurants ##whatsondubai ##foryoudubai ##dubaitiktok ##thingstodoindubai ##palmjumeirah ##wheretoeatdubai♬ Bamboleo x Narcos Remix – Nalo
This retro Havana-inspired restaurant will take you straight back to the 1950s. Authentically Cuban, Rumba has nods to the Latin American culture everywhere you look. The detail goes beyond traditional food and pretty artwork, you’ll see hints of Cuba right down to the napkins. The menu is designed as an old fashioned newspaper, packed with dishes and facts, as well as some cool creative cocktails.
Rumba, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. @rumbadubai
The Orangery
@whatsondubaiA brand new restaurant is opening in Dubai ##dubairestaurants ##foryoudubai ##wheretoeatdubai ##whatsondubai ##thingstodoinuae ##fyp ##dubai_dxb_uae ##uae ##4u♬ original sound – DJ Lilli
This fine dining spot cranks up the elegance of Montgomerie Golf Course. The Orangery’s chic design is paired with a unique menu, that adds a twist on traditional dishes. You can never be too sure of what you’re having, which makes dining all the more exciting. Inspired by a famous story, The Orangery will play on your imagination and inspire you to be daring with your choices.
The Orangery, Montgomerie Golf Course, Emirates Hills, Tues to Sat 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 572 4473. @theorangerydubai
Ikigai
@whatsondubaiReply to @yadventures here’s another one for you! ##dubairestaurants ##foryoudubai ##dubaitiktok ##wheretoeatdubai ##japanesefood ##thingstodoindubai♬ pretty please – favsoundds
For the Japanese cuisine lovers, have you tried the new Marina spot Ikigai? Created by chef and restauranteur Reif Othman, Ikigai is a modern izakaya, pairing sharing dishes with sake cocktails in the most enjoyable way. The relaxed atmosphere makes for an ideal post-work spot, conveniently located in Millennium Place Dubai Marina.
Ikigai, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. @ikigaidubai
Fi’lia
@whatsondubaiSay hello to your new favourite dining spot @filiadubai ##dubai_dxb_uae ##whatsondubai ##wheretoeatdubai ##dubairestaurants ##foryoudubai ##italianfood ##fyp♬ Youll get over it – ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴᴀᴜᴅɪᴏᴢᴢ 🦋
Fi’lia is the region’s first female-led restaurant now open on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai. With traditional Italian cooking and standout city views, Fi’lia has been a hit since it opened, with no problem selling out tables. The increasing temperatures haven’t deterred guests from the large outdoor terrace, which overlooks the iconic Burj Khalifa, yet you can still enjoy amazing views from within the restaurant too.
Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, breakfast: 7am to 10.30am, lunch: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner: 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai
Myrra by Opa
@whatsondubaiJust as pretty inside as it is outside 🌼 ##dubairestaurants ##wheretoeatdubai ##dubai_dxb_uae ##dubaitiktok ##summer2021 ##4yp ##foryoudubai ##palmjumeirah
Coming in as one of the most Instagrammable places on the list, Myrra by Opa aims to transport you straight to a Grecian isle. With tables on the sand, as well as within the bright yellow interiors, Myrra offers authentic Greek and Spanish dishes. The open plan space is decorated with fuchsia floral arrangements, creating a Mediterranean haven to enjoy drinks and plates with friends.
Myrra by Opa, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant