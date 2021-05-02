This chic new spot is the ultimate dinner destination…

If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s food and beverage scene, we’re sure you might have heard of Phileas Fogg’s, the brand new food, beverage and events venue that has opened at Dubai’s popular Montgomerie Golf Club Academy.

The venue stretches over a massive 33,000 square feet and can host up to 1000 people at any one time. If you’ve visited recently, you will most likely have sat in the pub or beer garden with amazing views of the golf greens rolling out in front of you.

Now though, it’s time to change things up a bit, as the much-anticipated restaurant, The Orangery is finally opening its doors on Thursday, May 6. This beautiful venue is perfect for those times when you want to go a little more fancy: think date night or a dinner with friends.

With indoor and outdoor seating, you’ll find it just next door to Phileas Fogg’s, with those same amazing golf course views. The Orangery is decked out in hues of warm copper, set off by soft green shell chairs, a stunning chandelier and plenty of light streaming through the windows.

You’re certainly in for an experience with the menu. Starters include innovate dishes such as fish & chips (not like any you’ve tried before) and burrata, whilst oysters and beef tartare make it a decidedly sophisticated affair.

New up is a range of comforting pizzas in flavours such as jamon rocket, smoked salmon with beluga caviar, and a wild garlic option. For mains, you’ll find madras BBQ tiger prawns, lamb ribs or mushroom & cashew ricotta ravioli for vegetarians.

The Phileas Fogg’s complex will also have a dedicated events area, plus some kids’ playing areas over the next coming months.

The Orangery, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Dubai, opens Thursday, May 6. @theorangerydubai

Images: Provided