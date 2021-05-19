Transport yourself to 1950’s Latin America…

Hunting for a taste of Havana in Dubai? Look no further than the brand new Cuban restaurant, Rumba.

Found at Club Vista Mare on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, the huge space offers both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as sofas on the beach. The interior is split into three sections, a main restaurant area with open ceviche kitchen, a bar with high booth seating against a huge Havana mural, and a cigar lounge.

The entire space has been designed with an authentic Cuban home in mind. No detail has been left out, from the Coca-Cola crate boxes, to the cigar-shaped napkins, antique chandeliers, sepia ‘newspaper’ menus, vintage-style photographs and bright and colourful artworks.

Guests will be instantly transported back to the 1950’s era when Havana was alive with vibrancy and fun. Everything from the decor, to live entertainment to food and drinks are intrinsically Cuban, so you can expect a truly authentic experience.

Expect an exciting mix of both Latin American and Caribbean flavours on the menu, with dishes including empanadas, guajillo prawns, enchiladas and skirt steak, as well as guacamole Rumba, salmon ceviche, tacos de escado, and of course, churros.

An exciting range of cocktails from the traditional to the creative are ready to be sampled. Whether you’re after a classic Cuban mojito, or one of the mixologist’s newest creations, there’s a drink to suit all preferences from the dedicated rum bar.

Ladies’ night takes place every Tuesday, where the girls can pick five drinks from an extensive list for Dhs99. Other deals are in the works too, such as a business lunch and happy hour.

Now that live entertainment has made a welcome return to the city, guests can expect a lively atmosphere thanks to the resident DJ. A Cuban band is likely to take over the bar area in the next few weeks, as are authentic dancers.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 570 8111. @rumbadubai