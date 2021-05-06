From the weird to the wonderful…

There’s no doubt about it that Dubai has one of the best dining scenes in the world. But what about those times when you want to have a seriously unforgettable dining experience? From an ice bar to dining in the sky, here are six of the craziest dining experiences in Dubai.

Dine in an immersive banquet

This immersive banquet is a six-course evening meal with a fairytale theme, using illusions, theatrics and 3D visual technology to transport you into the pages of a storybook. The mystical-themed room aims to transport guests into a world of kings, queens and fairies. Diners can expect talking plates, levitating serve-ware, magic candles and animated statues throughout their meal.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, open daily 8pm to 10pm, from Dhs390. Tel: (04) 409 5999 or book here.

Dine in the sky

Sure, you could go out for dinner, but how about taking that dinner 50 metres high in the sky? Say hello to Dinner in the Sky, which was voted by Forbes.com as one of the 10 most unusual restaurants in the world. The company offers lunch, dinner, afternoon tea and special occasion experiences that you can enjoy with amazing Dubai Marina and sea views. Prices start from Dhs499 per person for afternoon tea.

Dinner in the Sky, Al Sufoh, Skydive, Al Seyahi St, Dubai, 2pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)58 819 3296. dinnerinthesky.ae

Dine in the world’s tallest building

It’s an oldie but no less of a goodie. When you’ve got visitors in town, the likelihood is that they’re going to want to visit the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. Take them to dine at Atmosphere, the beautiful restaurant on the 122nd floor of the building, which offers panoramic views of the glittering city. It serves up breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea.

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, open 7am til late. Tel: 04 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Dine underwater

For the ultimate date night or just a jaw-dropping dining experience, check out Ossiano which can be found at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm. You’ll dine on a top-end meal as sharks, sting rays and fish glide past you in the floor-to-ceiling aquarium that make up part of the walls.

Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun, Tues, Wed 6pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 6pm to 11pm, closed Monday. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantis.com

Dine in the dark

Thought you needed to see your food to eat it? Noire Dubai disagrees. Here, you’ll don night vision goggles and dine in the dark – an experience which is said to ignite all of the senses. The chef will prepare a special menu that will make you appreciate different flavours and textures.

Noire, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, open Thursday to Saturday at 7.30pm, reservations only. Tel: (0)4 311 8316. fairmont.com

Visit an ice bar

Okay this might not fall in the ‘dining’ category but the Chillout Lounge is definitely worth visiting for a steaming mug of hot chocolate. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around the many cool ice sculptures at a chilly minus 6 degrees celsius. The lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of deserts, mock-tails and confectionary.

Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, 6.30pm til 11pm daily, from Dhs70 per adult inclusive of snacks and hot chocolate, special Ramadan offer Dhs55 per adult. Tel: (0)4 341 8121. @chillouticeloungedubai

