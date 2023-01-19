Bookings are now open for this hotly anticipated address…

From the creators of top Dubai restaurants Il Borro and Alici comes Josette, and it’s officially taking reservations from Monday January 30. A restaurant team What’s On have been looking forward to since it was first announced two years ago, Josette promises to inject a little Parisian glamour into the DIFC dining scene.

For the first week, reservations are open for dinner only, then from February 6 you’ll be able to book lunch or dinner at the new restaurant. You’ll find it inside ICD Brookfield Place, also home to elegant members’ club, The Arts Club.

At Josette, you’ll find more than just fancy food, as the concept is the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall. The talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, Josette, inspired by the beautiful French actress Josette Day. As such its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. From handmade ceramics to unique candle holders, opulent armchairs and jaw-dropping lighting, Josette is an inspiring lesson in show-stopping restaurant interiors.

The menu will be masterminded by chef Burcu Cracknell, whose extensive culinary experience includes stints at LPM, La Serre and Il Borro in Dubai, and promises a unique showcase of Parisian cuisine. Expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics.

The supporting beverage menu promises an array of carefully crafted cocktails and a premium selection of wines and Champagnes, which will include a signature Josette bubbly. Then there’s the entertainment, which will transform the restaurant into a sophisticated, sizzling Parisian-inspired playground under the creative direction of Sebastien Agius. The artistic director has brought together an array of burlesque stars, tap dancers, singers and more to surprise and delight guests.

Over a decadent afternoon, guests will also be able to enjoy a first-of-its kind afternoon, where tea-time savoury and sweet treats will be served alongside a serenade from a musical quartet. Pair your afternoon tea with glasses of bubbles, and when you need a refill, a handy ‘Press for Champagne’ button is on hand to ensure your glass is always full.

Alongside the main restaurant, Josette will also house Petit Josette, which is set to serve as an inviting neighbourhood hub, fusing the charm of a Parisian street café with the hustle and bustle of DIFC. Open for indulgent breakfasts to late afternoon lunches, it’s a perfect people watching spot.

After dark, the space transforms into Josette’s private dining room, setting the perfect scene for glamorous soirées and fabulous affairs. We can’t wait…

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, accepting reservations from January 30. @josettedubai