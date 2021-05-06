This city is always pushing the boundaries…

Dubai is a city that never sleeps and, being one of the major tourism destinations in the world, there are always incredible things going on that push the boundaries. The UAE has over 425 world records, with no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Here are six of our favourites…

The world’s tallest building

We couldn’t make this list without mentioning, of course, the Burj Khalifa. The iconic building, which stands at 828 metres (or 830 metres to the tip) has become a symbol, around the world, of Dubai. Some of the coolest things that have happened here include Tom Cruise scaling the building in his very own stunts for Mission Imposssible: Ghost Protocol, as well as our very own Crown Prince of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum climbing right to the very tip of the structure.

The world’s largest flower arrangement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑫𝒖𝒃𝒂𝒊 𝑴𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒍𝒆 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒏 (@dubaimiraclegarden)

If you haven’t yet been to Dubai’s Miracle Gardens, it’s definitely something to tick off your Dubai bucket list. The place is full of beautiful and colourful blooms in some incredible designs, but the floral replica of an Emirates Airbus A380 really wows. Measuring 72.95 by 78.34 by 21.98 metres, it secured itself the title of the world’s largest flower arrangement.

The world’s largest mall

The Dubai Mall has earned itself the record of being the world’s largest mall (note, this is by total land area, but not leasable space). As well as being home to thousands of retail shops, it is a massive tourist and resident attraction, home to an ice skating rink, huge aquarium, cinemas, VR park, as well as countless restaurants.

The world’s biggest picture frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Frame (@dubaiframe)

One of Dubai’s coolest attractions is the giant structure of the Dubai Frame, which towers at 150 metres high. If you’re positioned at the right angle from far away, it actually frames Old Dubai or New Dubai, depending which side you’re on. You can actually walk along a glass walkway in the bridge that connects the two towers.

The highest altitude fireworks display

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)

On Sunday May 2, Global Village teamed up with Skydive Dubai to achieve its 25th Guinness World Record in a run of record-breaking accolades. The spectacular display saw 20 skydivers jump from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, lighting up the sky with 78 fireworks. These fireworks represented the 78 cultures that attended Global Village in its 25th season.

Images: Getty/Social