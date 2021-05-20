6 ways to celebrate International Tea Day in Dubai

These are tea-riffic…

It is International Tea Day this weekend on Friday, May 21. Now, for many, a cup of tea or two is a beverage they indulge in nearly every single day. But, just like most other food and beverage days of observation, cafes around Dubai are celebrating and marking the day with great deals and discounts.

Here are a few tea-riffic deals you need to know about…

Tania’s Teahouse

Instarammable cafe latest tea treat is a selection of dried fruit teas that look as good as they taste. And yes, you can even eat the fruit pieces once you’re done. It will cost you Dhs10 per sachet or Dhs22 if your dining in. From March 21 to 23, get 21 per cent off on tea beverages and retail tea in-store and ChatFood using the code ‘sustainabili-tea’

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

Marks and Spencer

On the day, Marks & Spencer’s is celebrating with an afternoon tea for two that includes a luxury blend of Fairtrade tea, delicious sandwiches, freshly baked scones, clotted cream, and sweet treats. You can also avail of a 20 per cent discount from May 20 to 22 at its Dubai cafes which mean you can indulge for less than Dhs65.

If you want to dine at home, there’s a variety of tea lends you can enjoy from camomile to matcha green tea and more. Don’t forget to add some biscuits to your cart. Enjoy the 20 per cent discount here, too.

Marks & Spencer, Tel: (800) 62637. Order your calendar via the Marks & Spencer food delivery app

McGettigan’s JLT

This Thursday, McGettigan’s is hosting the ultimate tea party, Mad Hatter style. To enter the madness, you will pass through ‘Alice in Wonderland’ inspired entryway after which you will be transported to a whimsical world of cocktails and gastronomical dishes. Expect tasty McGettigan’s favourites from their classic menu, paired with unlimited drinks including bespoke themed cocktails plus props, prizes and even a white rabbit or two. Prices start from Dhs249 and it’s only Dhs50 more for the premium package. Book your spot before you hop on over.

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington Towers, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai. Tel: (04) 356 0470. facebook.com/McGettigansJLT

Tea Folk

Whether you like your tea hot, cold or with milk, the lovely folks at this cafe in Deira are offering a 20 per cent discount on all tea-based beverages. The cafe recently opened its doors, so if your on the hunt for a new tea spot to chill with mates, head on over.

Tea Folk, Shop 26 Atrium Area, Al Wahda Building, Deira Dubai. Tel: (0)4 548 0022. @teafolk_cafe

Feel Good Tea

UAE-born, Emirati-owned unconventional online tea company is offering customers a special 30 per cent off on its range. Its best-seller includes the ‘Discovery Box’, priced at Dhs129. In it, there are 15 different teas to try including turmeric glow, Moroccan mint, and more. For a larger family of tea lovers, opt for the ‘Magic Box’ priced at Dhs249 with 18 varieties of tea. Save all the unique teapots as you can also get a 50 per cent discount on your next purchase if you return the box and tubes.

Shop now on thefeelgoodtea.co

Palazzo Versace

For a high tea which you can enjoy in the comforts of your own home, order from Palazzo Versace. The tiers feature an assortment of finger sandwiches, fruit and plain scones served with homemade jam, clotted cream and lemon curd, a variety of pastries and a choice of teas. Place your orders a day in advance and you can collect the stand the next day at the hotel. It will cost you Dhs300 per stand. Place your orders on dining@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8805.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Dubai at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, high-tea take away, Dhs300 per stand. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Images: Supplied