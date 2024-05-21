From the luxurious to the leisurely…

Afternoon tea is said to have originated in 1840 when the Duchess of Bedford would get peckish while waiting for dinner. Now it’s an institution and an all-around lovely day out. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely affair or a more decadent one, here are the most indulgent afternoon teas in Dubai.

Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort has a spring blossom afternoon tea which includes carefully crafted light snacks and refreshments. It takes place in the lobby lounge and you can’t leave without trying the signature cherry blossom latte. On the tiers, you’ll find tomato mozzarella bruschetta, turkey ham pinwheel, cherry chocolate cake, matcha cheesecake and more.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, daily 3pm to 7pm, Dhs300 per set, Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai

Head to Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai (previously, Address Boulevard) in Downtown Dubai for an art-crafted afternoon tea experience. Served in a dainty chest of drawers set atop your table, indulge in four layers of sweet and savoury treats paired with a distinguished selection of teas. It’s Dhs300 for two.

Lobby Lounge, Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 2.30pm to 6pm, Dhs300 for two, Tel: (04) 561 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Gourmet treats await as you take in the stunning sunset at The Patisserie at Address Grand Creek Harbour. Their Arabesque Afternoon Tea brings together a symphony of flavours and ingredients with bites such as chicken musakhan roll, wild mushrooms and truffle quiche, dark chocolate and tonka beans cake, pistachio éclair, and more. It’s Dhs195 per person or Dhs350 for two. You can even add a golden cappuccino for Dhs35, or add a glass of bubbly for Dhs120 per person.

The Patisserie, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai Creek Harbour, daily 3pm to 7pm, Dhs195 per person or Dhs350 for two. Tel: (0)4 275 8833. thepatisserie.com

Palace Downtown

Al Bayt’s afternoon takes place every afternoon in an Arabian atmosphere with panoramic views. There are sweet and savoury bites you can pair with traditional and international teas and coffees. It’s Dhs190 per stand.

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs190 per stand, Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Aspen

Aspen Cafe by Kempinski at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is offering afternoon tea with nibbles ranging from sandwiches and wraps to scones and cakes. For sips, you’ll have five distinctive teas to choose from. The offer is available daily from 3pm to 6pm and costs Dhs190 per adult or Dhs350 for two. Head here on the 17th of the month and enjoy a special 17 per cent off offered by the cafe on its 17th anniversary. Offer valid until the end of December.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall Of The Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, daily 1pm to 7pm, Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com

Bombay Bungalow

This high tea will set you back just Dhs65 for two people offering up ‘desi’ treats with a twist. Expect melt-in-the-mouth butter chicken quiche, savoury Bombay chutney sandwiches, homemade paneer pakoras, apple crumble tarts, Mysore pak, and gooey chocolate samosas. The afternoon tea runs daily from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach JBR, Dubai, available daily 3.30pm to 6pm, Tel: (800) 6928779. @bombaybungalow

Cafe Society

An elegant afternoon tea awaits at Cafe Society with a variety of canapes and sweet delights. It costs Dhs250 for two. Booking is required.

Cafe Society, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs250 for two. Tel: (0)4 318 3755 . @cafesocietydxb

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant

For a taste of the lifestyle of the Avenue des Champs Élysées, head to Choix Patisserie and Restaurant, by renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire. It features signature scones, finger sandwiches, pastries and a fine tea selection. All yours for Dhs125 per person.

Intercontinental Festival City, Festival City, Dubai, daily 12pm to 6pm, Dhs125 per person, Tel: (04) 701 1136. choixdubai.com

Dukes the Palm

This British afternoon tea takes place at the classic and sophisticated Champagne and Tea Lounge in Dukes the Palm. Prices start from Dhs135 for a classic afternoon tea. Want grape? It’s Dhs150 or if you want bubbly it’s Dhs185.

Dukes the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. dukesthepalm.com

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

The afternoon tea at Penrose Lounge is an ode to UAE’s local honey as is evident by the gorgeous tiered stand. The desserts and the savoury bite are created using locally grown, 100 per cent pure, raw and unfiltered honey in place of sugar. This sweet and responsible treat will cost you Dhs325 per pair with coffee and tea, and Dhs490 per pair with bubbly.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, available daily from 2pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 506 0000 @fsdubaidifc

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach

At Shai Salon, a heritage-based afternoon tea experience awaits with sweet and savoury treats plus coffee and tea from across the world. There’s karak tea and chicken tikka golgappa from India, French lavender tea and egg bacon eclair from France, and more. It’s Dhs240 per person or, go with a friend and pay Dhs420.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, daily 3pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 270 7805. @fsdubai

Hotel Indigo

The afternoon tea at Hotel Indigo features a selection of homemade finger sandwiches on artisan bread and pastries, with coffee, tea and soft beverages. Tuck in and then take an Art Tour of the hotel.

Hotel Indigo, Marasi Drive, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thur, 1pm to 6pm, Dhs125 per head, Dhs195 for two people, WhatsApp: (0)56 422 7120, ihg.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

This delightful afternoon tea features an extensive selection of tempting treats created by Executive Chef Rainer. You need to make reservations 24 hours in advance. The afternoon tea runs daily from 2.30pm to 6pm.

Daefi Lobby Lounge, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily 2.30pm to 6pm, Dhs320 for two guests, Tel: (0)4 330 0000. jumeirah.com

La Farine

Treat yourself to an award-winning afternoon tea at La Farine in JW Marriott Marquis. There are freshly baked scones, pastries, classic finger sandwiches and more savoury treats which you can pair with tea or coffee. Make it even more special by adding on a glass of grape or bubbly. The afternoon tea is available daily from 1pm to 6pm.

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 1pm to 6pm, Dhs119 per person and Dhs199 per couple. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

The Lana

Sweet and savoury treats, tea prepared by certified sommeliers, music from a grand piano – this is what you can expect from the afternoon tea at The Lana. You will be able to tuck into sandwiches such as smoked Scottish salmon, truffle egg, scones with Devon clotted cream, laminated coffee brioche, and more. With temperatures rising, you can pair your meal with refreshing iced tea or homemade lemonades prepared tableside. To top off your experience, you will get to enjoy stunning views of Downtown Dubai.

The Lana, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, available daily from 1pm to 6pm, from Dhs600, Tel: (0)4 541 7755. dorchestercollection.com

Mosaico

The Hi-Tea is a decadent affair at the luxury hotel, Palazzo Versace. Sample an assortment of finger sandwiches, plain scones with homemade jam; clotted cream; and lemon curd, and a variety of pastries. Pair it with Damman Freres tea. Only want tea to pair? It’s Dhs378 for two guests, but if you want two glasses of Prosecco, it’s Dhs504. If you’re meeting mates over a quick catch-up, opt for the Cream Tea offer which will get you fruit and plain scones, served with clotted cream, homemade jam and lemon curd and tea for Dhs95 per person.

Palazzo Versace, Culture Village, Al Jadaf, Dubai, daily 10.30am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

One&Only One Za’abeel

At Aelia nestled within The Link at this newly opened hotel, you will enjoy an afternoon tea in a grand space with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows offering up some pretty views of Dubai. Running from Friday to Sunday, pick from packages starting from Dhs245.

Aelia, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai, Fri to Sun 3pm to 6pm, prices from Dhs245, oneandonlyresorts.com

One&Only The Palm Resort

This vibrant summer afternoon tea is conceptualized by visionary Chef Francesca and features a symphony of seasonal flavours, showcasing fresh ingredients in savoury bites and sweet treats. Pair your bites with sips of coffee and tea for just Dhs130 per person.

One&Only The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah, available daily throughout summer from 3pm to 6pm, Dhs130 per person. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

This afternoon tea celebrates the grandeur and opulence of Old Arabia. Taking place at the Samovar Lounge, the elegant menu serves up Moroccan-style pancakes with honey, delicate finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, biscuits, cakes and more. It takes place every afternoon from 3pm to 6pm for Dhs175 with a glass of champagne.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, available daily 3pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com Raffles Salon

Raffles is serving up a Traveler’s Afternoon Tea with a sumptuous array of savoury delicacies and sweet treats. This afternoon tea will cost you Dhs185 per person including free flowing tea. You can also get a 60-minute massage with an afternoon tea for Dhs550. Little ones joining in can enjoy a dedicated children’s afternoon tea (pictured above) with savoury snacks, desserts and a choice of rich hot chocolate or refreshing fruit juices. The children’s afternoon tea will cost you Dhs75 per person.

Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, daily, 2pm to 6pm, children’s afternoon tea Dhs75 per child, Dhs185 per traveller’s afternoon tea. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (JBR)

Your afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton will include traditional scones, elegant sandwiches, and sweet treats such as truffles, macaroons and cakes. There are two options to pick from: traditional for Dhs215 which comes with tea or hot beverages, and Royal Treat for Dhs305 which includes a glass of champagne. You can even add Dhs150 per person for two hours of free-flowing sparkling wine.

The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 5pm, Dhs215 for traditional and Dhs305 for royal, Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Voted What’s On Dubai‘s best Afternoon Tea 2021, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk afternoon tea serves up its afternoon tea in a sophisticated vault at Bijou Patisserie (lobby lounge). Prices start from Dhs195 for the afternoon tea with tea, coffee and homemade lemonade. You can elevate your experience and enjoy the afternoon tea above the clouds on the 51st floor at the exclusive Club Millésime with prices starting from Dhs385.

Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, lobby lounge, Wafi, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Atlantis The Royal

The Afternoon Tea at Atlantis The Royal will cost you Dhs560 for two people and includes a meticulously curated selection of reimagined sweet and savoury pastries.

The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 5pm, from Dhs190. Tel: (04) 426 2000 atlantis.com

Tandoor Tina

The delights at the afternoon tea at Tandoor Tina is delicately spiced and presented in a Jaipur pink luggage case which you can pair with exotic teas. There’s coronation chicken tart, tandoori egg tart, smoked salmon sandwiches, chocolate mango bite, truffle parmesan macaron and more. You can opt for the non-alcoholic package for Dhs150 per person, or pay Dhs250 per person for the alcoholic package. You will get two drinks per package. There’s also a vegetarian menu you can check out here.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Mon to Fri 3pm to 6pm, Dhs150 for two drinks from the soft menu, Dhs250 for two cocktails, Tel: (0)4 210 2500. tandoortina.com

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

You’ll get a selection of delectable treats at this all-new afternoon tea experience at Peacock Alley. Pick from the brew package, a pink gin cocktail package or a champagne package – all of which will add a touch of sophistication to your afternoon. The afternoon tea runs daily from 1pm to 4pm and starts at Dhs179 per person.

Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, daily 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs179 for classic, Dhs279 for signature (with gin) and Dhs349 for champagne. Tel:(0)4 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com