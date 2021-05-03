Exactly where we want to spend the long weekend…

The long weekend is fast approaching, and we’re already thinking about how we’re going to spend it. While there are a few tempting Eid staycation offers around the city, one in particular caught our eye.

Rather than hopping on a plane and spending the weekend overseas this year, why not enjoy a luxurious break in the city at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai? The ‘playcation’ includes a villa stay with your own private pool overlooking the beach.

Starting from Dhs12,000 per night, it’s not your average staycation package, but also includes a luxurious floating breakfast from within your private pool. Additionally you’ll have Dhs2,000 credit to enjoy from a private bed at the hotel’s stunning beach club, Nikki Beach Dubai.

The spacious villa is available as a one-bedroom for two guests or a two-bedroom for up to four guests. It’s a beautifully designed space, with plenty of social spaces to hang out and recharge through the weekend.

On top, you’ll also have access to the resort’s pool, beach and Tone Gym facilities. There’s a minimum stay of two nights per booking, so you’ll have plenty of time to explore all of the facilities throughout your stay.

The offer is only running between May 11 and 15, 2021, and the exact days of Eid Al Fitr are yet to be determined, but a long weekend is definitely on the cards.

For more information, or to book yourself in for the weekend, contact Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai on Reservations.Dubai@nikkibeachhotels.com or (0)4 376 6000 using the code ‘Playcation’.

dubai.nikkibeach.com