Start planning as Eid is about two weeks away…

Looking forward to the long Eid holidays? All of us may not be able to travel, but there’s plenty of hotel staycations right here in Dubai where you can relax and have fun.

Here are some hotels in Dubai with some great Eid staycation deals in Dubai to check out.

Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

For those craving the beach, head to one of these Hilton hotels in JBR. The ‘Beach Staycation’ package offers a perfect escape for residents seeking a long weekend break with the best available rates. For a long stay, the hotel apartments at Hilton Dubai The Walk adjacent to the hotel is a great option. Both come with a three-course dinner with a glass of grape at Italian BiCE Ristorante or the Thai restaurant – Mango Tree Thai Bistro.

JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 2111. Hilton Dubai The Walk: hilton.com/en/hotels/dxbbrhi-hilton-dubai-the-walk Hilton Dubai Jumeirah hilton.com/en/hotels/uae/hilton-dubai-jumeirah-DXBJBHI

The H Dubai

If you’re looking for a long staycation deal, The H Dubai is offering a 30 per cent discount for guests looking at a four-day stay (minimum) on the best available room rates. During the stay, you can enjoy access to the wellness facilities such as the Mandara Spa, the pool and all the restaurants. Prices start from Dhs299.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com/ramadanoffersath

Raffles Dubai

Raffles Dubai was named the 10th best hotel in the world in 2020 the rooms at Raffles Dubai are great for families. Little ones under nine can dine for free while parents can enjoy a half-board offer including breakfast and a three-course dinner at the hotel’s restaurants. Upgrade to include a bento box for lunch for just Dhs50 per adult. You’ll also get complimentary tickets to Green Planet or Laguna Water Park and get discounts on spa treatments. Prices start from Dhs980 per night.

Raffles Dubai, near Wafi, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

Media One

This all inclusive staycation deal includes drinks from check in to noon the next day, breakfast, lunch and dinner in your choice of any of the four outlets in the hotel (Qwerty, Café M, garden on 8, or Coco Lounge) for just Dhs375 per person. Available from Eid weekend to end of May.

Media One, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

For a fashionable urban retreat, Palazza Versace delivers. Get your own Versace-designed room or suite, breakfat, lunch or dinner menu for two, and discounts on spa treatments and food and beverage. Prices start from Dhs1,190 per room per night. You’ll need to stay a minimum of two days to avail.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Park Regis Kris Kin

A stay here includes 35 per cent off the best available rate, starting at AED186++ per night. You will also get a complimentary breakfast for two and a discount voucher of 30 per cent on tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Park Regis Kris Kin, World Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 377 1163. parkregiskriskin.ae/hotel-offers-and-packages

Studio One Hotel

From May 13 to May 31, couples can enjoy a staycation for Dhs599 with breakfast, a cinema screening and Dhs200 back to enjoy in Larte or the VOID. Familes (two adults and two children) can stay for Dhs899 and includes a cinema screening plus tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 581 6800. studioonehotel.com

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

This staycation deal includes complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent off dining at Social Company or LAH LAH, 30 per cent off spa treatments, and complimentary use of the fitness centre at Native Club. If you want access to Wild Wadi, you can get tickets at Dhs75 per person. Prices for the room start from Dhs350 per night.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Images: Supplied