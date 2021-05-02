Vaccinated quarantine time for non-Green countries cut to five days…

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced an update to the rules regarding vaccinated residents and citizens arriving into Abu Dhabi from international travel.

What are the new rules for vaccinated travellers in Abu Dhabi?

The following updates will apply from tomorrow, Monday May 3, to all residents and citizens of the emirate (not the UAE, this appears to be Abu Dhabi specific) that are able to demonstrate through their Al Hosn app, that they have received both doses of any Abu Dhabi-approved vaccine (Sinopharm and Pfizer), at least 28 days ago.

As before, those arriving from Green List countries are only required to self-isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the arrival PCR test. But now rather than having to take follow up tests on day six and day 12, they’re only required to have a test on day six (in addition to the test on arrival).

Those vaccinated individuals satisfying the above criteria, arriving from non-Green List countries will now only have to quarantine for five days (previously it was 10). There’s still a requirement for a PCR test on arrival and on day four.

#AbuDhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the travel procedures for vaccinated citizens and residents of the emirate, effective Monday, 3 May 2021. pic.twitter.com/ctSwMDVj1k — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 2, 2021

What if I’m not vaccinated

If you’re not vaccinated (or have only had one dose, or both doses for less than 28 days) things pretty much stay the same. There’s no quarantine requirement for entry from Green List countries (other than the time before receiving a negative result from the arrival PCR test), but you will require further PCR tests on day six and 12.

Those residents and citizens whose Al Hosn app does not reflect having had both doses of an approved vaccine more than 28 days ago, arriving from non-Green countries will have to quarantine the full 10 days, with a PCR test on arrival and on day eight.

What is the Green List?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The Green List is updated every two weeks in line with international health developments. And making it on to the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

Who is on the Green List?

The last update of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories was on April 22 and includes the following states:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan (ROC)

Tajikistan

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Images: Getty