From June 15, ALHOSN Green Pass approved for entry to malls, gyms, hotels, restaurants and more…

Following the recent traffic lighting updates to the ALHOSN app, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has now approved the usage of the Green Pass for entry into certain public spaces

Effective from June 15, these spaces include malls; gyms; hotels; restaurants, cafes and bars; supermarkets; hotels and their facilities; public parks and beaches; private beaches and pools; entertainment centres, cinemas and museums.

These Green Pass requirements are being introduced alongside existing public health protocols (including social distancing, cleaning and requirements for PPE), and apply to everybody over the age of 16.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved usage of green pass on Alhosn app, based on the emirate’s 4-pillar strategy to combat #Covid_19 focused on vaccination, active contract tracings, safe entry and adopting preventive measures. pic.twitter.com/lcEhUYZqJi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 9, 2021

For the full details of how theGreen Pass works, check out our guide.

Green Pass at a glance

If you have received both vaccine doses more than 28 days ago

This is the top tier of the traffic light system. Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 30 days, before it returns to grey. That famous active icon (the letter E or gold star) will also show for seven days.

If you have received both vaccine doses less than 28 days ago

Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 14 days, before it returns to grey

If you have received your first vaccine dose and are waiting for your second appointment

Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 7 days, before it returns to grey

If you are in possession of a valid vaccine exemption certificate

Each negative PCR test will also give you a green status for 7 days, before it returns to grey

If you’ve not been vaccinated yet

Each negative PCR test will give you a green status for 3 days, before it returns to grey

If you still havn’t downloaded it, we’d highly recommend you do. Free on both Apple and Google Play stores.

Images: Getty