Dubai Safari Park is home to over 3,000 animals such as elephants, lions and giraffes …

The scorching temperatures of Dubai summer are well on their way which means there’s precious little time left to enjoy some of Dubai’s most amazing outdoor activities before it’s truly unbearable to stay outdoors for any length of time.

One such activity is visiting Dubai Safari Park. Home to over 3,000 animals including lions, rhinoceros, elephants, giraffes and many more, the park will be closing for summer on Monday, May 31. According to Dubai Media Office, the park will reopen in September 2021.

Of the 3,000 animals at the park, there are 84 species of mammals – including 15 different carnivores and 18 primates – 60 types of reptiles, 115 kinds of birds, plus amphibians and invertebrates. Stare around in wonder as you make your way through different animal villages.

.@DMunicipality announces that the #Dubai Safari Park, one of Dubai’s leading leisure destinations, will close its doors for the season ending 31 May, 2021. Visitors will be welcomed back for the new season in September 2021.https://t.co/1tmldIkcSm pic.twitter.com/4LusCAu08G — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 26, 2021



At Dubai Safari Park you’ll find tigers, gibbons and moon bears in the Asian Village; lions, elephants and giraffes in the Asian Village; and camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles in the Arabian Village.

Even H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is a fan of Dubai Safari Park. He visited back in January, 2021 with a group of his friends and family, where they could be seen feeding the giraffes and pausing for selfies.

Don’t fancy walking around the 119-hectare site? You can save your feet by using the hop-on-hop-off bus service that stops at the Asian, African, and Arabian Villages and more. You can visit each place as and when you please.

As well as giving you a chance to see the animals up-close, a range of interactive, educational and entertainment experiences are available to suit the whole family. There are plenty of places to eat at Dubai Safari Park, as well as a kids’ farm experience and VIP treks.

If you want to VIP experience, opt for the ‘Safari Journey’ offering. You’ll get your very own driver and private guide who will give you VIP access to the park. This includes VIP interaction, special access to shows and seeing ambassador animals. It’s priced at Dhs85 for adults and Dhs30 for children.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, adults Dhs50, children Dhs20. Book online dubaisafari.ae

Images: Provided