In pics: Your stunning photos of last night's supermoon in UAE
The moon appeared 10 per cent larger than normal…
If you were looking up to the skies last night, the biggest and brightest Supermoon of the year was visible in the UAE.
And of course, we’ve gone through Instagram to share with you some of the coolest pictures snapped up in Dubai.
If you have an amazing photo of last night’s supermoon taken in UAE, share them with us on our Instagram @whatsondubai and we will add the snap to this list.
1. Stunning click
View this post on Instagram
2. Snapped up in Deira
View this post on Instagram
3. Wow…
View this post on Instagram
4. What a view to have if you’re stuck in traffic
View this post on Instagram
5. This one was taken in Mleiha, Sharjah
View this post on Instagram
6. You can see the details of the moon in this one…
View this post on Instagram
Images: Social
