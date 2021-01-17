The Crown Prince paid a visit to Dubai Safari Park yesterday…

Dubai Safari Park welcomed a special group of visitors yesterday, as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum visited the iconic Dubai attraction with his friends and family. The Crown Prince of Dubai was captured touring the park, along with a group that included his offsider, ‘Maj’, Mohammed bin Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi.

As the group tours Dubai Safari Park, they can be seen feeding the giraffes, pausing for selfies, and snapping photographs of rhinos from the comfort of a very plush bus. Photographer @ali_essa1 captured some of the candid moments, which have since been shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Group Fazza | قروب فزاع (@groupfazza)

In a video that was also shared on Instagram, Maj is shown bravely holding a golden python, which is draped around the youngster’s shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Group Fazza | قروب فزاع (@groupfazza)

Dubai Safari Park officially reopened in October, following a two-year closure. The park is now home to around 3,000 animals, including 84 species of mammals – including 15 different carnivores and 18 primates – 60 types of reptiles, 115 kinds of birds, plus amphibians and invertebrates.

Spot tigers, gibbons and moon bears in the Asian Village; lions, elephants and giraffes in the Asian Village; and camels, Arabian oryx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles in the Arabian Village.

A new experience to the park is the ‘Safari Journey’. You’ll get your very own driver and private guide who will give you VIP access to the park. This includes interactions with the animals and special access to shows. It’s priced at Dhs85 for adults and Dhs30 for children.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, adults Dhs50, children Dhs20. Book online dubaisafari.ae