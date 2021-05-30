Dubai’s Crown Prince thanked the Hollywood superstar on Instagram…

The newborn twins of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai are barely two weeks old but already they’ve got a big Hollywood star ‘uncle’ to count on. Acting legend Will Smith sent them some very special Aladdin-themed gifts over the weekend.

Dubai’s Crown Prince took to his Instagram stories to thank Smith for the cool gifts which included Aladdin-themed height charts with the name of the new prince and princess on each: Prince Rashid and Princess Sheikha. There were also stuffed genie toys and huge bunches of blue and pink balloons.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of his twin babies on May 10, 2021 by sharing a photo of two baby feet: one in blue and one in pink. A few days later, on May 21, Sheikh Hamdan posted a photo of himself cradling the newborns.

If you didn’t know, Will Smith played the Genie in Disney’s live-action remake of the much-loved 1992 Aladdin classic. The actor is no stranger to Dubai, having visited a number of times over the past few years, where he’s been snapped visiting the Burj Khalifa and various Dubai golf courses with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

It’s no secret that the Fresh Prince of Bel Air legend is a huge fan of Dubai. Will has previously described himself as ‘the spirit animal of Dubai’ and has touted it as ‘his favourite city on earth’. He and Sheikh Hamdan are known to have long shared an acquaintance.

Just call him Uncle Will…

Images: Socials