From a pocket-friendly afternoon tea to celebrating Father’s Day and more…

The weekend is already but a distant memory, but chin up as there’s plenty you can do over the workweek in the capital that will add some cheer to your days until the next weekend comes around.

So, get out those diaries and take note of these great things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Sunday, June 20

Catch the Euro 2020 match

Got the Italy versus Wales match on your mind during work hours? Pick up the phone and make a reservation at for you and your mates at Blu Sky Lounge & Grill in Southern Sun Abu Dhabi. The sports bar has a series of screens positioned specifically for uninterrupted viewing, so you won’t miss a single moment of the match. There’s even a daily happy hour (midday till 3am close) with special prices on draught hops.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Want to have a look at more spots screening the matches? Here’s a list of places in Abu Dhabi to catch the Euro 2020 games.

Monday, June 21

Take dad to enjoy Father’s Day at Circuit X

Don’t forget. June 21 is Father’s Day! To celebrate, Circuit X at Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District is offering all dads a free pass to any of Circuit X’s fun-filled parks including the high ropes park and skate park for every paying child. Other challenges include the famous zipline, BMX Park, and more. The good news? The deal is valid all week long from June 21 to 26.

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 691 0302. @hudayriyat.island

If dad is not the adventurous soul, check out some other ideas for Father’s Day in Abu Dhabi here.

Tuesday, June 22

Take the little ones to the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Spending time with the family on Tuesday? The Children’s Museum in Louvre Abu Dhabi has reopened with a number of artworks and multiple interactive stations catered to little ones. Emotions!: The New Art Adventure exhibition will combine entertainment and education across three floors with workshops, interactive games and more. Best news? Kids go free.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon. Tel: (0)2 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Tuck into a business lunch for just Dhs47

Can’t decide what to eat for your mid-week lunch? Head to multi-cuisine destination, Garage at W Abu Dhabi on Yas Island with your favourite workmate and enjoy a lunch menu for two for just Dhs47 per person. Options include a smorgasbord of flavours across Europe, the Middle East, Asia as of course, you will get dessert, too. The lunch deal is available from 2.30pm to 5pm daily (except during brunch time on Friday).

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Available daily 2.30pm to 5pm (except during Friday brunch). Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @garageabudhabi

Wednesday, June 23

Shop till you drop at The Galleria with ‘ Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season’

In need of a new wardrobe? Now’s the time to get some shopping done as you can avail of up to 75 per cent discounts on a number of brands such as Max Mara, Missguided, American Eagle, Massimo Dutti and more. No salaries in yet? Don’t worry, the summer-long sale is valid until the end of August giving you plenty of time. To have a look at all the offers, head here.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Falah Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 616 6999, thegalleria.ae

Tuck into an afternoon tea with friends for just Dhs300

Meeting up with friends to plan out the weekend? Catch up over an afternoon tea at La Cuisine de Manou. For just Dhs300, you and three other friends will be able to indulge in scones, mini quiches sandwiches, baguettes, tartlets, cakes and more which you can pair with tea and coffee. The French cafe is located in Alliance Francaise in Khalidiyah. Don’t want to leave the house? Whether you want your afternoon tea at the cafe or want to indulge at home, just make sure you place your order 24 hours in advance. Orders via WhatsApp or call the cafe on (0)2 552 6608.

La Cuisine de Manou, Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi, Khalidiyah, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 552 6608. @lacuisinedemanou

Images: Supplied/Social