Father's Day Abu Dhabi 2021: 7 great deals dad will love

It’s all about dads on June 21…

If you’re on the lookout for ways to make Father’s Day special for dear ol’ dad, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up a list of spots in Abu Dhabi celebrating Father’s Day, so read on and take your pick. No matter what you select, you can be sure dad will absolutely love them.

Here are 7 great ways to celebrate Father’s Day in Abu Dhabi

For the foodie dad

Berri’s

If dad loves pizza, head on over to celebrity favourite, Berri’s at Al Muneera Plaza. Order from the extensive Mediterranean and European style menu and dad will get to enjoy a 12-inch pizza of his choice plus a choice of a hot or cold handcrafted beverage. The deal runs on June 20 and 21.

Berri’s, Al Muneera Plaza. Al Raha, Abu Dhabi. June 20 and 21, 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)2 643 9555. @berrisuae

Denny’s

If dad has a sweet tooth, order a meal off Denny’s app on June 20 and 21 and you will get a free berry pancake treat on the house that dad can enjoy. The two delicious fluffy buttermilk pancakes come drizzled with cream cheese icing and topped with strawberries and whipped cream. Yum!

Denny’s. Tel:(0)2 445 3128. @dennys_me

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)

If you head down to GBK at Abu Dhabi Mall with dad and order your favourite burger, dad can indulge in a handcrafted gourmet classic cheeseburger on the house. This burger is a prime beef patty topped with house mayo, natural cheddar cheese, house relish, lettuce, tomato and onion served in GBK’s signature brioche bun.

@gbk_mena

Medi Terra

On June 20 and 21, this new waterfront restaurant in Marsa Al Bateen Marina is offering up a main course for dad for free when dining with the little ones. The deal is available on June 20 and 21 and guests can relish dishes from pizzas to seafood, beef tenderloin and much more.

Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. June 20 and 21, 10am to 12am. Tel: (02) 633 6366, mediterra_ad

For the adventurous soul

Circuit X

Circuit X at Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District is offering all dads a free pass to any of Circuit X’s fun-filled parks including the high ropes park and skate park for every paying child. Other challenges include the famous zipline, BMX Park, and more. The deal is valid from June 21 to 26.

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 691 0302. @hudayriyat.island

For the pool lover

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Treat dad to a day of relaxation at Cove Beach. After soaking in the sun and taking a dip, he can relax in the complimentary cabanas up and enjoy a cool 30 per cent discount on food and beverages.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (056) 398 7895. @covebeachabudhabi

Saadiyat Rotana

If dad loves a day at the pool, Saadiyat Rotana is offering up a sweet day pass where he can swim, soak up the sun and take in the views of Saadiyat Beach. The Dhs99 pass is also fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. June 20. Tel: (02) 697 0000. @saadiyatrotana

Images: Supplied