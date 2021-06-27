Vaccines will remain available to those with expired residency visas…

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has clarified that people with valid Abu Dhabi visit visas are not eligible for free vaccines.

This news is contrary to stories published by us last week, which drew on a conversation between the Khaleej Times and a SEHA call centre agent.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder that free Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas. pic.twitter.com/L5krF4Dy4x — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 24, 2021

Expired visas

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee did reconfirm that vaccines would be made available to people with “an expired residency visa or expired entry visa”.

Registration can then take place, using the expired documents, directly at the vaccination centres.

This offer is open to those seeking a first or second dose (although for those requiring a second dose, you’ll need to provide documented proof of your first, and it will have to be either Sinopharm or Pfizer, and you will be required to have the same manufacturer of your first dose).

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved providing free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone with an expired residency or entry visa, for their safety and health, and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qR3fOh2TdP — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 11, 2021

We have updated the information in our story on the subject.

Images: Getty