Vaccines will remain available to those with expired residency visas…

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has clarified that people with valid Abu Dhabi visit visas are not eligible for free vaccines.

This news is contrary to stories published by us last week, which drew on a conversation between the Khaleej Times and a SEHA call centre agent.

Expired visas

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee did reconfirm that vaccines would be made available to people with “an expired residency visa or expired entry visa”.

Registration can then take place, using the expired documents, directly at the vaccination centres.

This offer is open to those seeking a first or second dose (although for those requiring a second dose, you’ll need to provide documented proof of your first, and it will have to be either Sinopharm or Pfizer, and you will be required to have the same manufacturer of your first dose).

We have updated the information in our story on the subject.

