The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) has updated its Green List’ of countries, regions and territories bringing the total number of countries to 35. The list came into effect on July 13, 2021.

The list published by the tourism board comes with a clause stating that the list is subject to change based on global Covid-19 developments.

What is the Abu Dhabi Green List..?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The Green List is updated periodically in line with international health developments. And making it onto the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

This means that passengers arriving from these destinations will not have to undergo the quarantine period but will have to take a PCR test when they arrive at the Abu Dhabi airport.

So, who is on the Green List as of July 13…?

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Canada

China

Denmark

France

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Jordan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Turkmenistan

United States of America

Vatican City

Travel corridors

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and the following countries: Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles

Images: Getty