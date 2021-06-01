A quick and easy way to book your appointment…

If you want to get the vaccine and want an easier way to get an appointment, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has come up with a quick and simple method – through WhatsApp.

The UAE has a number of ways you can get the vaccine from making bookings on the DHA app, Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) app, phone calls and now, they have added the DHA WhatsApp making it simpler for those who want to get the vaccine to make an appointment.

Previously, the DHA WhatsApp was only used to raise awareness among the public, providing accurate information about Covid-19 as well as other DHA services, but now you can also book your Covid-19 vaccine.

The DHA has shared a video on how to make an appointment on their official Instagram account.

Here are the steps:

Add 800 342 to your contact list Open the chat and send a ‘hi’ message You will be asked to choose your preferred language Next, you will get a series of options to choose from:

-Covid-19 related enquiries

-Covid-19 vaccination enquiries

-Book Covid-19 vaccine appointment

-Share Select option 3 to book your appointment, upon which you will be sent some information to read and accept a disclaimer Type in 1 to accept You will then be asked to link your MRN to your WhatsApp You will get a response with a DHA website link where you will need to key in your Emirates ID. You will receive a six-digit verification code that needs to be entered. Head back to WhatsApp and type in ‘mrnlinked’ Next, confirm your MRN Complete the booking steps by picking your location, date and finally time slot.

After you have successfully completed the steps, you will receive a confirmation message with all your appointment details.

The chat system will be available 24/7, so UAE residents will be able to book their appointments at any given time.

Images: Unsplash