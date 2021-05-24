The UAE recently passed the 12 million Covid-19 vaccine mark…

Dubai is continuing to steam ahead with the roll-out of vaccines to combat Covid-19 and now the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine is now available to teenagers aged 12 to 15 years old in Dubai, for whom studies show the Pfizer jab is said to be 100 per cent effective.

The DHA said on Sunday, May 23 that parents could book their children in for their doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Dubai centres using the DHA app. The DHA listed a number of hospitals administering the jab to the 12 to 15 year old age group.

These Dubai hospitals include Latifa Women and Children Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre, Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre, Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre, and Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital.

In a number of official Tweets, the DHA outlined that priority would be given to children in the 12 to 15 age bracket who suffer with chronic illnesses. Priority will also be given to those who live with vulnerable family members or those with health conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine themselves.

The emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the 12-15 age group was recently approved by The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). According to studies, the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine has been show to be 100 per cent effective in kids aged 12 to 15.

On Saturday, May 22, the UAE passed the 12 million mark for Covid-19 vaccines and is nearing being the top nation in the global vaccination rate. The current country with the highest vaccination rate across the globe is Isreal.

Currently the four approved vaccines being administered in the UAE are Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.

