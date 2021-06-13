With stunning new interactive exhibits…

The long-awaited return of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum takes place on Friday June 18, 2021.

Reintroducing three floors of elite edutainment fun to the capital’s culture district, and as before kids enter absolutely free.

.@LouvreAbuDhabi’s Children’s Museum will reopen on 18 June with Emotions! The New Art Adventure – an interactive edutainment experience featuring artworks, interactive activities and games, for children aged 4 to 10. pic.twitter.com/4GchEBjugX — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 12, 2021

Getting in touch with your feelings

Focusing on providing engaging, educational hands-on play for kids aged four to 10, the Children’s Museum is reopening with a new interactive exhibition called ‘Emotions! The new art adventure’.

Under a ‘domed roof of emotion’ your flock of fledgeling culture vultures will be invited to explore their feelings through playing, listening, drawing and acting.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has also added a new outdoor area for mini Monets to creatively express their emotions, understand their interplay and learn that all emotions have their roles to play in enriching our lives.

Artist impressions

Pint size Picassos will also get the opportunity to see the central role emotions play within the creation of art, across cultures, mediums and subject matters.

Through the touch-safe exhibits, your wee Frida Kahlos will play games and face challenges to help them identify and master their own emotions. And to use those tools to create impassioned art of their own.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, kids free, adults Dhs63 (kids must be accompanied by an adult). Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Provided / What’s On Archive