The Canadian comedic mega star is coming back to Abu Dhabi this September…

The capital’s comic calendar is looking pretty healthy with the news that global stand-up legend, Russell Peters will be returning to Abu Dhabi for the first time in eight years.

The one night ‘An Evening With Russell Peters’ show is booked in for September 17, at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available in batches of two and start at Dhs195 each, simply jump on the etihadarena.ae website to secure yours. Take it and go.

We caught him in Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena in 2019, and can borderline guarantee it’s a show that’ll give your laughter lines ‘one hell of a beating’.

Peters will follow fellow A-Lister of funny, Michael McIntyre who’ll be lighting up the stage with his electric British wit on July 16.

Talking about the upcoming gig, Canadian comedian/actor/podcaster/writer/producer, Peters said: ‘I haven’t been to Abu Dhabi since 2013 and this show will be my first international date since Covid. So I’m excited on so many levels and can’t wait to be back!’.

Peters’ observational humour frequently draws from the tapestry of cultural differences, which makes the melting pot of the UAE the ideal source and stage for his brand of humour. Expect spot-on accents, cultural controversy, wild lols and frank, unashamed tales of his own misadventures.

Russell Peters has a huge fan base here, so you can expect tickets to sell fast.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Friday September 17, tickets from Dhs195 available in batches of two, three and four. Tel: (600) 511 511, etihadarena.ae

