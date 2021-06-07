There’s be plenty of tails wagging at this party…

We are already six months into 2021 and if that news isn’t startling enough – we are halfway to Christmas, which calls for a celebration. Popular gastropub Reform Social & Grill has teamed up with Treats Card and Doggie Adventures In Dubai to throw a pawsome pawty on Friday, June 25.

The pet-friendly venue at The Lakes is inviting pups and their humans to come down to their summer garden for the celebrations which takes place all day from 1pm to 11pm.

There will be stalls, activities the whole family can enjoy(four-legged ones included), and Santa will also be visiting.

The gastropub has also prepared a special Halfway to Christmas brunch package for guests to enjoy over a course of three hours. There are three sessions to pick from 1pm to 4pm, 4.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 11pm.

For the soft package, you will get soft beverages and a three-course meal for three hours for Dhs280. If you want the house package with a three-course meal, it’s Dhs375. For little ones from the age of five to 12, it’s just Dhs50 that includes food, unlimited ice cream and a magic show. Under fives can dine for free.

Spots are limited, so if you don’t want to miss out on the fun, make your booking now on treatscard.com

The event is only open to Treat Card members, but don’t worry, you can still come by and enjoy the party as you can get the first month free at Treat Card by using REFORM as your discount code at checkout. Visit this link here to register.

Sounds like it’s going to be a pawsome day!

Halfway To Christmas Pawsome Pawty, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. June 25, 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae @doggie_adventures_in_dubai @treatscard

Images: Reform Social & Grill