Your dog is going to have a barking good time…

If you live on the stunning Palm Jumeirah or in the surrounding neighbours and have a furry four-legged canine as a family member, this news is going to perk up both of your ears.

Petsville will be opening its second location in the pet-friendly residential area at the Golden Mile Galleria in building 10. And if you’ve spotted it during your run or when walking your dog out on the running track, you’ll be thrilled to know that the venue will be opening on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Here’s what you’ll find inside the 5,000 square foot Petsville Palm.

Petsville Palm will be dedicated to medium and small-sized pups and will provide families and their dogs with daycare facilities, boarding and grooming.

The venue will launch a dog walking service and your pet will be in good hands. It will one less task to worry about if you have a busy day ahead of you.

Petsville Palm will even provide a pet taxi to pick up and drop off your pet upon request.

There will be three play areas where your pup can run around, burn off some energy, meet and mingle with other canines and handlers who will teach them new skills.

There will be a low dog to handler ratio to make sure all pups are properly supervised during playtime. And the team will have many years of experience behind them because your pup deserves only the very best.

There will be 20 luxury boarding rooms and two grooming stations to make your pet look even more adorable than they already do.

There’s a great promotion that Petsville will be offering when they open which includes a 30 days daycare pass which will be valid for four months for Dhs1,800. That works out to just Dhs60 per visit – which is Dhs30 lesser than a regular visit which is Dhs90.

Owner of Petsville, Amr Hazem stated, ‘Our mission is to help make Dubai more pet friendly, and with more pet-friendly places opening on the Palm Jumeirah like West Palm Beach and The Pointe, we believe that Petsville will provide families with a very convenient solution to better enjoy life with their furry friend’

In July last year, Petsville opened the UAE’s first indoor water park for dogs which has been a great success with the pups. And they have dropped hints that they will be adding more pools for some more splashtastic fun.

Petsville Palm, Building 10, Golden Mile Galleria, Dubai, opening March 19. @petsvilledubai

Images: Petsville Palm