If you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your family, it’s always best to adhere to the ‘adopt don’t shop’ mantra.

The UAE’s hard-working shelters and rescue centres are filled with countless dogs and puppies that need homes – either permanent or temporary – particularly now that summer is kicking in.

One notable organisation is K9 Friends, which was established back in 1989. They have re-homed more than 7,000 dogs over the past 30 years.

There are more than 120 dogs waiting for their forever home, so you’ll definitely find a furry friend that suits your lifestyle. The volunteers and organisers at K9 Friends can answer your questions and share their thoughts about a particular pup’s personality. After all, they know them best…

If you’re not able to commit long-term, opening up your home for a month or two to foster a dog can be a great way to give them some respite from kennel life. You may just fall a little bit in love, and decide to adopt for life.

Marina

Born: 20/01/2019

Marina came to us with her 6 puppies. Having raised a lovely litter of pups it’s now mummy Marina’s time to find a home. At this stage Marina is not happy to see a leash – it’s a work in progress. She needs to build her confidence in a calm home – food treats will help.

Corsa

Born: 03/09/2020

Corsa is a gentle young dog who loves car rides, play dates and zoomies in the garden. He enjoys his walks and likes to sniff all the new smells. Corsa is friendly to people and dogs, he’s a smart boy who learns quickly – especially when treats are on offer.

Bunny

Born: 15/08/2020

Bunny is an active young pup who has lived in a home and had some training. He loves people and likes to play with other dogs. Bunny will make a great addition to any family.

Ernie

Born: 27/08/2020

Found by a tourist, one of our volunteers picked him up and brought him to K9 Friends. He has been on foster with our volunteers. He is a very energetic puppy who needs an active experienced family, with space for him to run and play. He plays rough and would not be suited to live with young children at this stage. He is progressing with toilet training and crate training, sleeping through the night in his crate. Ernie is full of energy and can be destructive in the home when unsupervised or bored. He is a sweet clever pup who with training will make a great addition to the right family.

Frigga

Born: 26/10/2014

Frigga is a lovely girl and is a little nervous until she gets to know you. In a home, Frigga is obedient and house trained and looking for patient and understanding, calm owners who can give her the time to re-adjust.

Galla

Born: 01/11/2019

Galla is a beautiful girl who is very loyal and obedient to her owner. However, she can view strangers as a potential threat and may become protective. She does great with other dogs in day care but not in the home environment. She is toilet trained and sleeps through the night but can be destructive when left home alone. Galla is looking for an owner experienced with larger breeds and personality like hers.

Tagada

Born: 26/10/2019

Tagada is a young friendly girl who already knows the basics of home-life. She enjoys the company of older children, but she is wary of young children and some men. Tagada is looking for a patient family who won’t overwhelm her and can build her confidence with life outside the shelter.

Cooper

Born: 17/11/2019

Cooper and Sacher (see below) were found together. They are both shy scared pups who are growing in confidence. Cooper is looking for a family who can continue to build his confidence and teach him the world is a safe place.

Sacher

Born: 17/11/2019

Sacher and Cooper (above) were found together. They are both shy scared pups who are growing in confidence. Sacher is looking for a family who can continue to build his confidence and teach him the world is a safe place.

Naomi

Born: 27.03.2010

A shy and reserved gentle girl, Naomi needs a calm home and lots of love to build her confidence.

Virginia

Born: 03/12/2019

Virginia was born and raised at an equestrian centre and arrived at K9 Friends with eight siblings. She is housetrained, sleeps through the night, is good with older children and plays with dogs off leash. Virginia has been in a home but she still has some manners to learn. She is a playful, energetic girl who loves people. Virginia needs leash training around other dogs and a lot of activities to stop her getting bored and chewing the furniture.

Chloe

Born: 04/01/2019

This majestic young lady is sweet and affectionate. She loves people, however, she is not good with cats. Chloe is good with other dogs and is highly energetic and strong. House training is a work-in-progress. She needs some firm discipline and training so will benefit from an experienced owner, without young children, who can give her the time she deserves.

Bolt

Born: 04/01/2019

Bolt was a little unsure of his surroundings when he arrived at the shelter but now he trusts everyone and is happy to see us. He gets excited when he sees the lead and wants to walk. He is almost housetrained. Bolt is very energetic and playful, he puppy nips when he gets excited so would be better suited to older children.

Bryan

Born: 10/11/2018

Bryan was confused when he first arrived at the shelter, but he relaxed and learned to trust us. He is a happy bundle of energy and likes to play and give kisses. Bryan is looking for a family with older children who can play with him and take him for long walks.

Sylvester

Born: 29/11/2018

Sylvester is a large, energetic, friendly boy. He sits for treats and loves to play with a ball. He will need some training as he can puppy nip when he gets excited. He is looking for an active home without small children as he is a bit clumsy and may knock them over.

Hunter

Born: 01.10.2016

Hunter is looking for a calm, quiet and patient home as he is shy and needs time to learn to trust people. He is gentle on the lead and likes to go for walks.

Mary

Born: 29/04/2016

Mary is an active girl who loves to play with toys. K9 Friends have not had the opportunity yet to see how Mary behaves in a home environment.

Ice

Born: 12/09/2018

Ice is a high energy, friendly boy. He requires some training as he can nip playfully. He is looking for an experienced owner and is not suitable for a family with young children.

Luke

Born: 06/01/2016

Lovely boy who very cleverly attached himself to another family and got brought to K9 from the municipality with them. Clever chap.

Marko

Born: 07/04/2019

If you are an active family and your daily life involves long walks and jogs, Marko could be the one for you. He is very friendly, full of energy and bounces around. Marko can play nip like a big puppy when he gets excited, so training is needed. He is looking for a home with older children, as little ones may fall over when he zooms around. Marko is lots of fun to play with and best suited to a villa with a garden as he needs lots of exercise.

Cinders

Born: 16/06/2019

Cinders was rescued from the street. She had an old injury to one eye which had to be removed. Despite this, Cinders is a very sweet young dog. She is nervous in new situations, but given time she comes out of her shell and becomes quite a chatty character! She is looking for a patient owner who can help her develop into the lovely family dog she is meant to be.

Loch

Born: 01/01/2018

Loch is a high energy boy who is looking for an active family. He is strong on the lead. Loch has lived in a home before with Ness, his kitty friend.

Twain

Born: 03/12/2019

Twain was born and raised at an equestrian centre and arrived at K9 Friends with eight siblings. He is a well socialised, energetic pup and good with other dogs.

Amy

Born: 02/05/2019

Amy was rescued from an industrial site with mum and ten other puppies. She is a very active dog who needs a lot of exercise. Amy is wary of strangers and would be best suited to an experienced home without children.

Marmite

Born: 20/11/2017

Marmite has lived in a home with a family, she is housetrained and sleeps well through the night. Marmite loves to play ball, she is a sociable girl who loves to get attention from her family.

Armani Born: 18/07/2019 He was found at two weeks old with his mum and eight siblings in Abu Dhabi. Armani is very playful with people at the shelter. He has been out on dog walks and is starting to build his confidence in the outside world. Rainbow Born: 14/01/2018

Rainbow was found on an industrial site with her pups in the rain (the weather pups). She is friendly but very timid. Rainbow is looking for a patient home who can build her confidence.

Hercules

Born: 19/12/2017

Hercules is very calm natured, loving and gentle. He will make a great addition to any family.

Cranberry

Born: 04/10/2018

Cranberry was rescued from an industrial site with his siblings. He is very playful and friendly, he loves dogs and people.

Pandora

Born: 01/11/2017

Pandora is a gentle calm girl. She is very loving and affectionate. She is housetrained and will make a great addition to any family.

Rachel

Born: 06/11/2018

Rachel is a house trained, toy loving and fun dog. She is looking for a forever home and would do well with adults and older children.

Margot

Born: 22/02/18

Margot came to K9 Friends as a puppy with her 12 siblings, rescued from an industrial area. All her brothers and sisters have found homes, now its Margot’s turn. She is a gentle girl who needs to build her confidence in the outside world. Margot is looking for a quiet home with a patient family who can give her the time she needs to grow.

Phasma

Born: 06/10/2017

Phasma is a loving girl who needs time to build her confidence. She loves to cuddle and chill out on the sofa. Phasma enjoys car rides and isn’t frightened to ride the elevator. She gets scared of loud noises and sudden movements and can be overwhelmed at the beginning. At this stage, Phasma is not happy when left alone. She is not destructive but does forget her house-training routine. She is looking for a calm home without children

Esme

Born: 28/07/2017

This poor little pup born in a yard and kept in a cage. Timid and in need of lots of handling this little girl is food orientated so is willing to work hard for treats which will make her easy to train. Very lovely puppy who would appeal to the big dog lovers out there. Very sociable with other dogs, loves to snuggle with people.

Sadie

Born: 03/10/2015

Sadie is a one of kind character. She is looking for a human who doesn’t get fooled by her fluffy cuteness and will help her learn some rules about the do’s and don’ts in life outside the shelter. Sadie does not like to share food, toys or her humans (and can be very clear about this). She is looking for a home without children or dogs, with a patient but strict owner to help her learn and shine.

Wanda

Born: 08/04/17

Wanda is a sweet and affectionate girl at first but will get possessive over her one favorite person in no time. She needs experienced people who give her rules and routine without mothering her. Wanda is not willing to share anything, so cannot be with other dogs or children at this stage. Wanda is very smart and with the right training should be a fast learner

Zorro

Born: 01/07/16

Lively young boy with a great personality who was brought into us with mum, two brothers and a sister. Nervous to start off with but he’s really come out of his shell. He’s just waiting for someone to come and show him what a good life there is for him out of the kennel.

Hanky

Born: 14/02/2017

Hanky is a lovely quiet boy who needs to build confidence outside the shelter. The outside is a scary place with all the unknown noises and smells. He needs a calm home with experienced people who know how to guide him and give him the reassurance that all will be ok. He is a bit wary of some men, but fine with others. With time and patience he will adjust. Hanky will make a lovely companion when he’s given the chance to shine

Nigit

Born: 14/02/2017

Looking for the human out there with the patience to sit it out for days and weeks so little Nigit can prove he can do it. He is a shy little boy who will be very scared at first, too nervous to eat, play with toys or relax in a bed… but it is just a matter of time. We know he will shine one day! He will be a lovely, relaxed companion after he comes out of his shell.

Roxy Born: 02/02/2017 Beautiful girl who shows her best cuddly and playful side first, but she gets bossy when she is comfortable in a home. Roxy needs experienced people who can set rules and a routine for her to follow. She cannot be around young children yet, Roxy needs some behavior lessons and training first, but with the right family Roxy will flourish Yarra Born: 27/10/2016 Beautiful young girl who enjoys the water and running around, once she's finished playing she loves a cuddle. She's ready and has been waiting for her new family to come and choose her also to show her everything thats goes on in the outside world. Humbug Born: 14/10/2013 One of sixteen dogs rescued from a terrible situation in Al Ain. Humbug is a nervous older lady who needs time to build up some confidence. She is picky about which other dogs she likes, understandably not very fond of the bouncy youngsters. Keeping her age in mind she needs a calm home with gentle patient people, but not young children as they can overwhelm her. Is there someone out there who can give Humbug her chance? Ally Born: 17/03/2016 Sweet-natured Ally is a medium-sized girl who needs some basic training. Griffin Born: 07/04/2016 If you look beyond his size, you will find out that Griffin is a big softy at heart. Walking Griffin can be considered your daily exercise as he is very curious and pulls on the leash, but he calms down after a while and likes to find things to sniff. Griffin travels well in the car, loves to play with a ball and enjoys a dip in the water. After a long walk he will be a relaxed companion in the house. He is best suited to a home without other dogs and due to his size, a family with older/stronger children will be a better match. Polo Born: 14/08/10 This beautiful girl was a mum when she arrived at K9 Friends. She is a bit nervous and takes some time to come out of her shell but when she does she is the happiest most loving girl. The team know there is the perfect family out there to give her a forever home. Dolly Born: 01/11/2012 Dolly is one of our favorite characters, an opinionated diva and very affectionate. She can be sweet one minute, then naughty the next. She needs very experienced humans to help her understand the do's and dont's outside the shelter. She does not like strangers (mostly men) and is not suitable to be around children before she learns her lessons. After many years in the shelter, she needs guidance on how life works out there. With some routine and strict rules, she will make a good companion for that one special person. She deserves the chance. Pavlova Born: 1/12/13 This gentleman loves cuddles and attention. He is not into playing with toys but loves the water and having a splash around to cool down. Understandably Pavlova is nervous of new things but does settle. If you are looking for a loyal companion Pavlova is your man. Chilling in the garden, going for nice walks and regular brushing is all he wants in life! Darjeeling Born: 21/6/15 Darjeeling was dumped outside our gate when we were open. The poor little pup was left in 47 degree heat in a box with two siblings. Obi Born: 01/10/2009 Born in 2009, Obi was homed at a young age and was returned in his later years through no fault of his own. He is quiet and friendly and has got used to shelter life. Obi is looking for an understanding and patient owner to give him the time to remember what a real home feels like. He needs a peaceful home, some chilled out walks and the reassurance that life is good