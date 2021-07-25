This one looks worth travelling a little out of town for…

Jiangnan Spring is the chic new Chinese restaurant, opening up in an area not known for its fine dining restaurants. Opening at the end of summer, you’ll find the new concept at Dragon Mart 2.

Featuring 14 private dining rooms, the Cantonese menu will serve up an exciting selection of modern dishes. Highlights include peking-style roast duck, Cantonese BBQ goose, braised goose feet with abalone sauce, charcoal-grilled beef steak and more.

Each private dining room comes with a designated music bar area; or go for one of the a state-of-the-art KTV (karaoke) rooms. Room sizes vary in capacity from 8 up to 25 guests, all with advanced sound and LED systems in place to create the ultimate party.

Renders of the Jiangnan Spring reveal sleek sophisticated interiors that wouldn’t look out of place in DIFC. The venue has a neutral colour palette with brass accents, art deco lighting, with white-clothed tables and elegant leather chairs.

The venue is equipped to host a range of events, from celebrations, to corporate socials, cocktail receptions and more. So, if you’re looking for somewhere different to host your next birthday, wedding, or work get-together, keep an eye out for this new gem.

Jiangnan Spring, Dragon Mart 2, opening end of summer. @jiangnanspringdubai