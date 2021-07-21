It’s easy being green…

We’ve rounded up 23 of the best places to get vegetarian and vegan food in Dubai. From satisfying burgers to soulful salads, discover the Dubai restaurants that are dishing out the city’s tastiest vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Little Erth

Vegan spaghetti and meatballs, Buddha burgers, colourful yoga bowls, and carrot cake with cashew cream are just some of the tempting plant-based dishes on offer at Little Erth.

Little Erth, Shop 34, Building J2, Cluster J, JLT, Sat to Wed noon to 10pm, Thu to Fri noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 276 7287. nabzandg.com

Super Natural Kitchen

This 100 per cent raw, vegan, gluten-free eatery creates virtuous versions of lasagne, pizza and cakes, along with a dairy-free cheese board of cultured, nut-based cheeses.

2nd Floor, Galeries Lafayette, The Dubai Mall, Downtown, daily, 11am to 9pm. Tel: (0)50 242 9408. snkitchen.com

Ultra Brasserie

At this virtuous brasserie, with Marina and Downtown locations, start your day with a delicious vegan breakfast, tuck into a vibrant vegan bowl for lunch, and finish with a hearty vegan burger.

Ultra Brasserie, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thu 7am to 8pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 9pm; Emaar Square, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 420 4572. ultra.ae

Wild & The Moon

With locations in Dubai, Paris and New York, this hip eatery does a roaring trade in breakfast bowls, lunchtime salads, and raw desserts made from nuts, cacao and coconut oil.

Alserkal Avenue, Emaar Boulevard, DIFC, daily 9am to 8pm (DIFC closes 6pm). wildandthemoon.ae

Roots Bistro

When you’re craving comfort food, Roots Bistro delivers with its vegan takes on ramen, paella and lasagne.

Techno Hub 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Sat to Thu 9am to 6pm; Kave, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat 11am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 333 8772. rootsbistro.ae

Bareburger

Get your vegan burger fix at Bareburger, where the Beyond Meat patty delivers the juiciness and flavour you’d expect from a beef burger, with a huge 25g of plant protein.

Various locations, bareburger.com/uae/

Seva

This plant-based café is renowned for its cakes and desserts, such as Snickers pie or the triple chocolate cheesecake, all free from gluten and refined sugar.

Street 27B, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, sevaexperience.com

Ronda Locatelli

From Italian masterchef Giorgio Locatelli, this family-friendly pizzeria in Atlantis, The Palm, has an extensive vegan menu sporting 40 pizzas, pastas and desserts.

Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri to Mon noon to 3pm, Sat to Tue 6pm to 10pm, Thu and Fri 6pm to 10.30pm. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/ronda-locatelli

The Raw Place

Using certified organic, GMO-free, plant-based ingredients, The Raw Place delivers detox juices, handmade nut milks, superfood bowls and restorative soups around Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

therawplace.com

Folia

Located in the picturesque gardens of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Folia offers an extensive plant-based menu with a range of tasty options. Think: beetroot poke bowls, a wild mushroom sandwich, and the velvety vegan cacio e pepe.

Folia, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeira, Sat to Thurs 1pm to 10pm, Fri 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com/dubaijb/dining/restaurants/folia/

Project Chaiwala

If you love tea, Project Chaiwala is one place you have to visit. The renowned tea cafe now serves up its delicious teas in a range of vegan options. Opt for a delicious karak, zafarani chai or masala chai prepared using oat milk or if you prefer a golden chai latte – you can have it made with almond or coconut milk.

Project Chaiwala, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 223 1139. @projectchaiwala

Healthy Little Secrets

This cute cafe in Business Bay and DIFC serves up both meat and meat-free options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All of their dishes are super nutritious and packed full of greens, with low-fat, high-protein, low-carb, vegan and gluten-free all on the menu.

Healthy Little Secrets, DIFC Gate Village, Downtown Dubai, 8am to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 430 6820. facebook.com/healthylittlesecretscafe

Soul Santé

Even committed meat-eaters will be impressed by the plant-based offerings here. Feast on pulled jackfruit tacos, white bean falafel and cauli rice, beetroot sliders, and even eggless omelettes.

Soul Santé, Jannah Place, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 783 7685. facebook.com/soulsantecafe

Veganity

Comfort food favourites get a vegan makeover at Veganity, with plant-based chicken nuggets, vegan kanafeh and burgers just some of the meat-free marvels on the menu. They do vegan meal plans, too.

Veganity, City Walk, Dubai, 10am to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 880 7454. facebook.com/myveganity

Fuchsia Urban Thai

With a 25-strong menu of vegetarian and vegan dishes, you’ll never go hungry when ordering from this top-notch Thai eatery.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (04) 425 3080, Barsha Heights, Dubai Tel: (04) 361 7117, noon to 11pm, fuchsiame.com

Bloom Vegan Kitchen

For a vegan delivery fix straight to your door, order Bloom’s gluten-free burrito bowl, or Vegan Don’t Bite Burger with guac, lettuce, jalapenos, red onion pickles and vegan cheese.

talabat.com

Freedom Pizza

Freedom Pizza is fast becoming a favourite for the health-conscious. Try their ‘free-gan’ pizza with peppers, caramelised onions, jalapenos, onions, cherry tomato, cilantro, vegan cheese and red sauce.

Freedom Pizza, Marina View Towers, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10.30am to 2am, Fri & Sat 10.30am to 4am. Tel: (04) 453 4313. freedompizza.ae

Bounty Beets

Kick-start your day with the plant-based scramble or chia bowl, linger over a vegan lunch of ‘lamb’ tacos, or enjoy a plant-based afternoon tea of sandwiches and cakes. Plus, it’s pet-friendly to boot.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to noon, Dhs99, reservation required. Tel: (04) 399 4141. bountybeetsdubai.com

Brambles

Expect creative vegan and vegetarian bites at this cute cafe in Barsha Heights. Multi-culti mashups include shakshuka breakfast tacos, avocado pizza with coriander and chilli, and vegetarian lasagne with lentils and quinoa.

Brambles, Citadines Metro Central Hotel Apartments, Barsha Heights, daily 7am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 452 9529. facebook.com/BramblesDubai/

Marina Social

British chef Jason Atherton has created a special vegan menu for this Dubai Marina restaurant, packed with a short and sharp selection of salads, soups, risottos and mains.

Marina Social, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Mon to Thu 6pm to 10.45pm, Fri & Sat 1 to 10.45pm. marinasocialdubai.com

Lah Lah

Vegan options at this cool Asian eatery in the Greens include zesty Thai salads, curries, dumplings and stir-fries.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to midnight, Fri & Sat 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens/restaurants

Comptoir 102

Their seaweed pesto with guac and flaxseed crackers has a cult following, but there are plenty more vegan delights to discover on the menu of this impossibly chic cafe-lifestyle store in Jumeirah.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Miss Tess

There’s a veritable bounty of vegan fare on offer at this Asian restaurant. The specially crafted vegan menu has over 30 dishes, including tofu teriyaki, maki rolls, fresh soups, crisp salads and delicious desserts. It’s all served up with sides of live entertainment.

Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Downtown Dubai, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (05) 498 8505. misstessdubai.com

Marks & Spencer

Enjoy nutritious vegan dishes when you dine in at one of the Marks & Spencer cafes in the Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, the Springs Souk or Marina Walk, including vegan breakfasts and lunchtime salads. Or, fill your fridge and pantry with ready-made meals from the Plant Kitchen range, available in Marks & Spencer’s food halls.

Marks & Spencer, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, The Springs Souk or Marina Walk. marksandspencer.com

Images: Social / Supplied