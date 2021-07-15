Sponsored: Can you get much more ‘Dubai’?

There are certain places in Dubai that truly evoke that pinch-me moment. One such place is the incredible rooftop infinity pool at Address Beach Resort. Found 77-storeys up in the sky – it’s currently recognized as the world’s highest infinity pool.

Complete with chic restaurant Zeta and some pretty fancy cabanas, it’s pretty much the ultimate pool day. Now, things have just got even cooler, as Address Beach Resort has just launched a fabulous floating breakfast for two to be enjoyed right there in the pool.

Picture this: You’re floating around in the pool taking in the jaw-dropping views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as well as Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai, as you tuck into a continental or vegan breakfast floating in front of you in a white wicker tray.

You might also like Exclusive reveal: Dine 77 storeys high at this brand new rooftop restaurant

The continental option includes egg dishes cooked your way, plus cheese, cold cuts and pancakes or waffles, muesli, bakery, soft beverages and coffee. For vegans, there’s an eggless omelette, vegan pancakes, bakery and sausages, as well as granola, fruits, berries, detox beverages and more.

The breakfast tray, for two people, is priced at Dhs498. You could also add bubbly, a teddy bear or a beach hat for an additional cost. It’s available from 9am to 12pm for hotel residents only. You’ll need to book 12 hours in advance as there are only three floating breakfast trays available per day.

For a lavish day out with friends or family, groups of up to seven people can book one of the 12 luxe air-conditioned cabanas. Each one comes complete with a range of amenities from a coffee machine, to a shower, TV, as well as a relaxing space with sofa and two sun loungers.

Cabanas are priced at Dhs7,777 for the day which includes a food and beverage package for seven people, however this does not include the floating breakfast.