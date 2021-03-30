Zeta Seventy Seven is located 310 metres above sea level…

Three short months after Address Beach Resort first opened its doors, it’s much anticipated rooftop pool and restaurant have now also opened. The venue boasts incredible views of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as well as Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

Zeta Seventy Seven is the second instalment of the chic concept, Zeta, which first opened in Address Downtown. The restaurant serves a contemporary Asian menu, with guests able to book a table for lunch or dinner from now.

Menu highlights include iced oysters, Wagyu sirloin, crispy fried prawns and miso lobster along with a variety of exciting side dishes. A poolside menu is also available, with all your light favourites such as snacks, poke bowls, gourmet sandwiches and burgers.

Diners can book a table at the restaurant in groups of up to four, at a minimum spend of Dhs700 per table between 10am and 5pm. In the evening, the price increases to Dhs1,000 for the same offer. Alternatively, there are two cool sunken seating areas within the pool itself, which are available at the same price and capacity.

For a lavish day out with friends or family, groups of up to seven people can book one of the 12 luxe air-conditioned cabanas. Each one comes complete with a range of amenities from a coffee machine, to a shower, TV, as well as a relaxing space with sofa and two sun loungers.

Cabanas are priced at Dhs7,777 for the day which includes a food and beverage package for seven people.

The new infinity pool has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the ‘highest outdoor infinity pool in a building‘, previously held by Marina Bay Sands which is 191 metres above ground. The new record has smashed the old one by 2.9 metres.

Currently, the Infinity Pool will not be offering day passes, as using the pool facility is reserved only for hotel guests. Prices for a room in Address Beach Resort currently start from Dhs1,365 per night.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, Restaurant 11am to 1am, Pool 10am to sunset, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Images: Provided