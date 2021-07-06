The update was announced this morning on July 6, 20201…

Abu Dhabi has just announced updates to the home quarantine rules for those individuals who have come in contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

The move is to protect the health and safety of all community members.

Home quarantine rules for those vaccinated…

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, those vaccinated must now quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 7.

If you aren’t vaccinated…

Those who aren’t vaccinated must undergo a quarantine period of 12 days. A PCR test must be taken on day 11.

If the individual has received a negative result, they can remove the wristband on day 12.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stated that those registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test.

The wristband can be removed at Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres at Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and ADNEC (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.

On July 4 the capital also announced updated travel procedures for citizens and residents. The new update came into effect on July 5, 2021.

