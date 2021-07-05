The updated travel procedures come into effect on July 5, 2021…

On July 4, 2021 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced updated travel procedures for citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi returning from travel abroad.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi returning from travel abroad, effective from Monday, 5 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/GnFQU6GmIh — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 4, 2021

What are the new rules for vaccinated travellers in Abu Dhabi?

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine. A second PCR test must be taken on day 6.

Passengers arriving from other destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

Citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi should have received their second dose at least 28 days prior to arriving in the capital. The vaccine report must be documented on the AlHosn app.

What if I’m not vaccinated?

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine. A second PCR test must be taken on day 6 and a third PCR test on day 12.

Passengers arriving from other destinations must take a PCR test on arrival and undergo a quarantine period of 12 days. They will need to take a PCR test on day 11.

What is the Abu Dhabi Green List..?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The Green List is updated periodically in line with international health developments. And making it onto the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

So, which countries are on the Green List?

As of June 24, the full DCT Abu Dhabi Green List as follows:

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

United States of America

Uzbekistan

